EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX wobbles as dollar steadies, stocks rise

Dec 18 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies dropped on Friday as the dollar regained poise after a week-long beating, with uncertainties about Brazil's fiscal health and a jump in COVID-19 infections dragging on the real currency.

The real BRL= slipped 0.2%, on course to end the week slightly lower as Brazil recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over three months.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government may consider new economic measures to address the pandemic, depending on how it evolves, but his remarks did little to cheer markets.

Broadly, the U.S. dollar consolidated losses after a week of declines that pushed it to its lowest in two and a half years against major currencies. FRX/

The MSCI index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slid 0.5%, set to the end week flat.

The currency of the world's top copper producer, Chile CLP= fell after copper prices pulled back from above the $8,000 a tonne level. The decline reflected caution among some investors due to a tapering off of physical demand at high prices. MET/L

The Mexican MXN= and Columbia CLP= pesos dropped despite stronger oil prices. O/R

Stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS edged higher. They were on course for their seventh straight week of gains as optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will speed economic recovery next year as well as signs of progress in U.S. stimulus talks lifted sentiment globally.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1269.58

-0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2494.37

0.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118980.79

0.49

Mexico IPC .MXX

44361.01

0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4232.43

0.79

Argentina MerVal .MERV

53275.61

0.301

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1440.29

-0.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0855

-0.16

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8740

-0.40

Chile peso CLP=CL

725.4

-0.52

Colombia peso COP=

3420.04

-0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.596

-0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

82.8400

-0.14

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

