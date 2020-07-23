EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weakens, Brazil's real comes off one-month high

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday, after record daily increases in coronavirus cases in Brazil and Argentina left investors scurrying for safety, with the Brazilian real coming away from one-month highs.

The real BRBY slipped 0.9% against the dollar, while Argentina's peso ARS= also weakened as the total number of cases in Latin America passed 4 million, underlining the difficulty the region is facing in controlling the pandemic.

Argentina could cede ground to creditors on key legal terms as it looks to strike a deal to restructure around $65 billion in foreign debt, but the government will not increase overall cash flow in the payout, two sources told Reuters.

Currencies of oil-exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= fell as crude prices slipped on concerns about rising U.S. oil inventories. O/R

The Mexican peso will be on the radar for investors ahead of next month's meeting of the country's central bank, also known as Banxico.

Data showed Mexican inflation gained speed in the first half of July, pushing up from the central bank's 3% target and potentially limiting how much room policymakers have to further cut rates.

"Policymakers are likely to focus on the persistent weakness of activity instead, so we continue to expect another 50bp rate cut at the next Banxico meeting in August," said Nikhil Sanghani, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

Consumer spending in Mexico is unlikely to pick up before year's end as the Mexico City area, the country's core consumer market, continues to suffer a high tally of coronavirus infections and deaths, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday.

Chile's peso CLP= firmed as prices of its main export, copper, rose as available stockpiles in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses tumbled to a fifth of their level two months ago. MET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies;

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1079.09

0.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2102.99

-0.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104373.52

0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3940.17

-0.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1168.72

0.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1595

-0.91

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.4500

-0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

766

0.14

Colombia peso COP=

3656.25

-0.56

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4998

0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

71.8300

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

129

2.33

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

