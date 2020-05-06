EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weakens, Brazil central bank meeting watched

By Susan Mathew

May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led Latin American currencies lower on Wednesday after rating agency Fitch lowered the country's credit rating to negative, while major Brazilian cities went into lockdowns to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of an expected cut in interest rates by the central bank later in the day, Fitch overnight said Brazil's economy is on course to shrink 4% this year, and noted a rapidly deteriorating fiscal position and growing political risks.

Brazil's real BRBY was down 1.6%.

As economic indicators paint a bleak outlook, Brazil's lower house is set to pass a proposed constitutional amendment that gives the central bank powers to buy public and private sector assets, but concerns emerged regarding its legality.

Sao Luis became Brazil's first major city to begin a lockdown on Tuesday with another, Fortaleza, planning to follow suit on Friday, as Latin America's hardest hit country reported 105,222 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,288 deaths.

The moves come as several nations have begun to ease lockdowns.

Other currencies in the region lost between 0.5% and 1.2% against a stronger dollar, with Mexican MXN= and Colombian pesos COP= pressured by falling oil prices. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies dropped 1.8%. O/R

"Already bleak growth prospects in the region now look considerably more dire on the back of the dual virus-oil shocks," Alejo Czerwonko, emerging markets strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

"The region is set to experience the deepest contraction in its modern economic history ... and the global financial crisis of 2008 will pale in comparison to the output losses expected for 2020," he said. UBS predicts a contraction of 6% annually for the region as a whole, with a downside risk to the forecast.

The Argentine peso ARS= hit new lows as a deadline for bondholders to accept a tough $65 billion debt restructuring loomed. A numbers of economists, including Nobel laureates Joseph Stiglitz and Edmund S. Phelps, backed the government's debt restructuring proposal on Wednesday.

In line with a choppy session on Wall Street, most stocks in the region fell with those in Brazil .BVSP slipping 1.2%. .N

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1437 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

897.81

0.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1588.72

-2.51

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

78548.41

-1.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

36547.03

-0.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3958.57

0.92

Argentina MerVal .MERV

33055.92

-1.462

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1093.17

-0.56

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6784

-1.58

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.2920

-1.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

838.8

-0.57

Colombia peso COP=

3960.65

-0.94

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4048

-0.50

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.0900

-0.12

