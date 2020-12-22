US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weakens again on virus concerns

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Most Latin American currencies weakened again on Tuesday as a new fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus that broke out in the United Kingdom raised fears about further damage to the global economy.

Argentine peso extends losses on wider fiscal deficit

Mexico's peso cuts monthly gains

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= slid as oil prices dropped towards $50 a barrel on fears the latest restrictions will dent fuel demand. Oil is a top export of the countries. O/R

Strict lockdowns went into effect in Britain on Monday to curb the spread of the new strain of the virus, said to be up to 70% more transmissible. It triggered border bans and travel restrictions from several countries.

Brazil's real BRL= lagged the most as fears about the virus drove investors to the safety of the dollar. Chile's peso CLP= also dropped 0.3%, tracking weakness in copper prices. METL/

However, stock markets in the region rebounded, with Washington's approval of an $892 billion pandemic relief package helping them recover some of Monday's losses. MKTS/GLOB

An index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.7%, with indexes in Sao Paulo .BVSP and Santiago .SPIPSA leading gains.

The U.S. Congress approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction, while also keeping the federal government funded.

The Argentine peso ARS= dropped 0.3% further breaching its record low in the previous session after it reported a wider fiscal deficit in November.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1249.39

-0.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2409.59

0.41

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116252.27

0.37

Mexico IPC .MXX

43055.14

-0.44

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4229.12

1.59

Argentina MerVal .MERV

50765.53

1.207

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1392.08

1.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1593

-0.72

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0630

-0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

727.4

-0.21

Colombia peso COP=

3440.6

-0.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6157

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

83.2400

-0.11

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

