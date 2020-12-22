EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weakens again on virus concerns

Argentine peso extends losses on wider fiscal deficit

Mexico's peso cuts monthly gains

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened again on Tuesday as a new fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus that broke out in the United Kingdom raised fears about further damage to the global economy.

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= slid as oil prices dropped towards $50 a barrel on fears the latest restrictions will dent fuel demand. Oil is a top export of the countries. O/R

Strict lockdowns went into effect in Britain on Monday to curb the spread of the new strain of the virus, said to be up to 70% more transmissible. It triggered border bans and travel restrictions from several countries.

Brazil's real BRL= lagged the most as fears about the virus drove investors to the safety of the dollar. Chile's peso CLP= also dropped 0.3%, tracking weakness in copper prices. METL/

However, stock markets in the region rebounded, with Washington's approval of an $892 billion pandemic relief package helping them recover some of Monday's losses. MKTS/GLOB

An index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.7%, with indexes in Sao Paulo .BVSP and Santiago .SPIPSA leading gains.

The U.S. Congress approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction, while also keeping the federal government funded.

The Argentine peso ARS= dropped 0.3% further breaching its record low in the previous session after it reported a wider fiscal deficit in November.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1249.39

-0.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2409.59

0.41

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116252.27

0.37

Mexico IPC .MXX

43055.14

-0.44

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4229.12

1.59

Argentina MerVal .MERV

50765.53

1.207

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1392.08

1.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1593

-0.72

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0630

-0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

727.4

-0.21

Colombia peso COP=

3440.6

-0.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6157

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

83.2400

-0.11

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

