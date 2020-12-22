EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weakens again on virus concerns
Argentine peso extends losses on wider fiscal deficit
Mexico's peso cuts monthly gains
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened again on Tuesday as a new fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus that broke out in the United Kingdom raised fears about further damage to the global economy.
The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= slid as oil prices dropped towards $50 a barrel on fears the latest restrictions will dent fuel demand. Oil is a top export of the countries. O/R
Strict lockdowns went into effect in Britain on Monday to curb the spread of the new strain of the virus, said to be up to 70% more transmissible. It triggered border bans and travel restrictions from several countries.
Brazil's real BRL= lagged the most as fears about the virus drove investors to the safety of the dollar. Chile's peso CLP= also dropped 0.3%, tracking weakness in copper prices. METL/
However, stock markets in the region rebounded, with Washington's approval of an $892 billion pandemic relief package helping them recover some of Monday's losses. MKTS/GLOB
An index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.7%, with indexes in Sao Paulo .BVSP and Santiago .SPIPSA leading gains.
The U.S. Congress approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction, while also keeping the federal government funded.
The Argentine peso ARS= dropped 0.3% further breaching its record low in the previous session after it reported a wider fiscal deficit in November.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1249.39
-0.61
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2409.59
0.41
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
116252.27
0.37
Mexico IPC .MXX
43055.14
-0.44
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4229.12
1.59
Argentina MerVal .MERV
50765.53
1.207
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1392.08
1.07
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.1593
-0.72
Mexico peso MXN=D2
20.0630
-0.61
Chile peso CLP=CL
727.4
-0.21
Colombia peso COP=
3440.6
-0.34
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.6157
-0.30
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
83.2400
-0.11
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru)
Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru
