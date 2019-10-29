EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weaken with all eyes on Fed, Brazil central bank

By Susan Mathew

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened against a steady dollar on Tuesday with all eyes on the U.S. Federal Reserve as investors look for more clarity on the future path of interest rate actions, with the Argentine peso slipping after a day of gains.

Futures markets are fully priced for a quarter-point cut in U.S. interest rates on Wednesday after the Fed's two-day meeting, amid growing expectations that the central bank may hold fire on further easing in December. FRX/

"We expect the Fed to guide market expectations toward the view that the mid-cycle monetary policy correction is complete," wrote Jon Harrison, managing director of EM macro strategy at TS Lombard, which will tend to strengthen the dollar against emerging market currencies.

Wednesday will also see a decision on interest rates from Brazil when the monetary policy committee is expected to cut the key rate by 50 basis points as it tries to ignite growth and keep inflation from falling further below target.

"BRL BRL= is unlikely to be impacted by this policy decision, though increased dovishness and a lower rate trajectory will influence longer-term susceptibility to broad dollar movements," said Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

Latin American countries still have the chance to mitigate the economic weakness many of them are suffering through interest rate cuts, but their fiscal options are limited, an official from the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

Argentina's peso weakened after Monday's gains, when capital controls introduced by the central bank after center-left candidate Alberto Fernandez won presidential elections on Sunday propped up the currency. The black market peso firmed 8.8%, a trader said.

As financial markets keenly watch for signs of how he will steer South America's No.2 economy, Fernandez appointed a small transition team until his government takes over in December, but there were no economists in the group.

Argentina's sovereign dollar bonds came under pressure on Tuesday after he vowed to 'turn the page' on the IMF-backed policies of incumbent Mauricio Macri.

Chile's peso CLP= lost around half a percent. Continued protest on Tuesday was evidence that a cabinet reshuffle by President Sebastian Pinera was not enough to tame a political crisis in the country.

Tracking a weakness in broader emerging market stocks .MSCIEF and a sluggish Wall Street, most regional stocks slipped between 0.2% and 1.5%. .N

Poor earnings reports from toll operator CCR CCRO3.SA pushed its shares to the bottom of Brazil's main index .BVSP. Food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA topped the index after it signed a deal to invest around $120 million to build a chicken processing plant in Saudi Arabia.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1427 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1041.96

-0.1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2807.46

-0.91

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107630.81

-0.51

Mexico IPC .MXX

43765.50

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4920.89

-0.84

Argentina MerVal .MERV

32664.44

-1.545

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

13163.98

-0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0027

-0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.1191

0.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

726.88

-0.53

Colombia peso COP=

3384.03

-0.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3348

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.1000

0.85

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

