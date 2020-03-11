EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weaken, stimulus awaited

By Susan Mathew

March 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday as lack of details from Washington regarding promised stimulus had investors casting a skeptical eye on the announcement.

Most regional currencies lost between 0.1% and 1.4% against the dollar - also in the red as uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus outbreak and an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia sent investors scurrying to the safety of the yen JPY=, Swiss franc CHF= and gold. FRX/

After a bruising sell-off on Monday, emerging markets stocks and currencies had risen in last session after U.S. President Donald Trump said "major steps" would be taken to salvage markets. But, the lack of major announcements since then has left some investors unimpressed.

Hopes of global stimulus, however, were kept alive as the Bank of England cut rates by 50 basis points and introduced a slew of other measures before unveiling an $30 billion economic stimulus plan designed to stave off a recession triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors will now look to the European Central Bank's decision on Thursday.

Mexico's peso MXN= led losses in the region, down 1% at 21.06 to the dollar, as oil resumed its decline. O/R

For oil exporter Mexico, "the impact of the oil price collapse will potentially be severe, as Pemex and sovereign ratings downgrade risk rises once again, with little fiscal room to maneuver for the government given challenging growth dynamics," wrote Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

Pemex, as the state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos is commonly known, is Latam's most indebted firm and reported one of its worst-ever losses last year. Fitch downgraded it last year and it faces threat of downgrade by S&P and Moody's.

Brazil's real BRL= declined 0.4%. Data on Wednesday showed consumer price inflation in the country, as measured by the IPCA index, rose 0.25% in February, a 10 percentage points more than expected.

Latam stocks tracked Wall Street lower, with Brazil's bovespa .BVSP giving up 2.5%, while Chile stocks .SPIPSA lost 0.8% to hover near 3-1/2 year lows. .N

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1349 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

953.22

-1.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2069.18

-2.04

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

89954.05

-2.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4037.02

-0.82

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1350.58

-0.71

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6629

-0.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.1260

-1.34

Chile peso CLP=CL

833.7

0.42

Colombia peso COP=

3809

-1.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5018

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

62.6600

-0.11

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

