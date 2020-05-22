EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weaken on fears of escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions

By Susan Mathew

May 22 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Friday as risk sentiment took a hit after Hong Kong became the latest front in intensifying tensions between Beijing and Washington.

As the dollar gained momentum, Mexico's peso MXN= broke a four-day rally, down half a percent, while Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.3%. Tumbling oil prices pressured crude exporter Colombia's peso COP=, while Chile's currency CLP= traded flat. FRX/

China plans to impose a new national security legislation on Hong Kong, a move that prompted a U.S. warning as a high-degree of autonomy and respect for human rights were key to preserving the territory's special status under U.S. law, which has helped Hong Kong maintain its position as a world financial center.

"The move risks triggering yet another round of tit-for-tat escalation between the U.S. and China, which have seen ties spiral to their worst in decades since COVID-19 began spreading around the world," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Regional stocks tracked Wall Street lower, with Brazil shares .BVSP retreating from near three-week highs. .N

Mexico's main index .MXX fell 0.2% with eyes on developments regarding the new rules in the energy sector. Measures taken by the government in recent weeks to reduce the influence of private energy producers provoked protests from the European Union, Canada and Mexico's most powerful business associations.

Meanwhile, data showed inflation in the country accelerated faster that expected in the first half of May, but the annual rate still remained below the central bank's target rate.

Citigroup analysts say the rates market will likely look beyond Mexico's inflation number given that food price increases are likely seen as transitory by the central bank.

In Argentina, the government is planning to amend its offer to creditors to restructure $65 billion in foreign debt, with talks on a positive course, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told Reuters.

On Thursday, the government extended a deadline for talks with creditors to restructure around $65 billion in foreign debt to June 2, as the two sides edge closer to a deal needed to avert a messy default that would drag the country deeper into crisis.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:13 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

904.32

-2.76

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1651.62

-1.46

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

81802.36

-1.48

Mexico IPC .MXX

35502.59

-0.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3726.14

-0.77

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1057.53

-0.8

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5968

-0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.9575

-0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

806.9

-0.52

Colombia peso COP=

3787.28

-0.72

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4118

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

68.1700

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

