EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX up on soft dollar, firm commodity prices; Argentine peso rebounds

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies edged higher on Thursday on a weaker dollar and firm commodity prices, while Argentina's peso rebounded after tumbling to a historic low in the prior session amid political and economic uncertainty.

Stocks slipped amid concerns about China's economic health.

Argentina's peso ARSB= reached 740-per-dollar, a day after touching a record low in a popular parallel market as libertarian presidential candidate Javier Milei's unexpected primary election win last weekend shocked the country.

Chile's peso CLP= and Peru's sol PEN=PE gained 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, as red metal prices rose after the yuan recovered following China's support measures.

An opinion poll showed Chile's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark rate by 75 basis points at the September monetary policy meeting.

Chile's Codelco, world's largest copper producer, is at risk of insolvency due to rising costs and a growing debt pile stemming from projects that missed output targets, Chile's Centre for Copper and Mining Studies (CESCO) said in a report.

Higher crude oil prices boosted top exporter Colombia's peso COP= by 0.9%.

Brazil's inflation as measured by IGP-10 price index fell 0.13% in August, compared to a 1.10% drop in July, Getulio Vargas Foundation said.

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA000000PUS shed 0.8% tracking broader markets on worries about China's faltering economic growth and possible rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Global ratings agency Fitch downgraded Ecuador deeper into junk territory on Wednesday, citing financing risks arising from a significant deterioration in fiscal accounts as voters head to the polls on Sunday for a general election.

The voting will take place just 10 days after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1908 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

974.41

-0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2349.62

-0.78

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115500.62

-0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

53477.62

-0.65

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6158.26

-0.88

Argentina MerVal .MERV

576337.12

2.346

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1137.27

-0.55

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9850

0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1311

0.01

Chile peso CLP=CL

867.6

0.17

Colombia peso COP=

4097.47

0.87

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7081

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

745

4.70

