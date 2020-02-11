EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX up on encouraging news on virus; Colombian peso off 2-month lows

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies advanced on Tuesday, as China's top medical adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may be over by April, while Colombia's peso gained on the back of higher oil prices.

China's foremost medical adviser on the outbreak, Zhong Nanshan, told Reuters numbers of new cases were falling in parts and forecast the epidemic would peak this month.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday 1,017 people had died in China where there were 42,708 cases.

"While the global death toll from the virus exceeded 1,000, the number of new infections in China fell almost 20% from the previous day to the smallest rise since February 1. Admittedly, this is very encouraging," analysts at Rabobank wrote in a client note.

Worries of how damaging the impact from the virus outbreak could be on the world's second largest economy has hit investor appetite for riskier assets in emerging markets, as a significant portion of demand for Latin American goods comes from China.

Easing of some concern over the potential for lengthy disruption to oil demand helped push crude prices up from 13-month lows hit in the previous session. O/R

Higher prices of oil, Colombia's main export, lifted its peso currency COP= from two-month lows.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.2%, set to break a four-day losing streak.

Other major currencies in the region also firmed versus the dollar - Brazil's real BRL=, Mexican peso MXN= and the Chilean peso CLP=.

In Brazil, minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed economic and financial impact of Brazil's recent interest rate cuts may be greater than in previous periods, thereby justifying a pause in its unprecedented easing cycle.

Sao Paolo stocks .BVSP jumped 2%, with energy companies Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Ultrapar Participações SA UGPA3.SA leading gains by rising about 5% each.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1511 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1101.15

1.31

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2790.09

2.04

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114955.99

2.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

44883.82

1.34

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4647.40

0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

40404.20

-1.58

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1643.00

-0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.3090

0.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.6580

0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

790.86

0.32

Colombia peso COP=

3428.81

0.75

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3848

0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

61.1175

-0.23

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

