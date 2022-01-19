EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX up on commodity gains, Brazil's real at 2-month high

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led gains among Latin American currencies on Wednesday, supported by a jump in iron ore prices on signs of more stimulus in major importer China, with most other commodity-linked currencies following suit.

The real BRBY, BRL= surged 1.8% to its highest since mid-November, tracking a rebound in iron ore prices after China's central bank signaled more measures to support the economy. IRONORE/

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to sign the 2022 budget on Jan. 21, which would remove a point of uncertainty for a market that is bracing for presidential elections in October.

Leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is seen gaining popularity as far-right Bolsonaro's drops.

Positive news from China drove up copper prices, pushing Chile's peso CLP= up 1%. Strength in oil prices saw exporter Colombia's peso COP= add 1.1%. MET/LO/R

But Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.2%, extending losses into a second session after data showed the Mexican economy contracted in December, raising fears of a fourth-quarter recession.

COVID-19 cases in the country also rose at a record pace, as the Pan American Health Organization warned that the virus was spreading like never before in the Americas.

Broader emerging market assets came off recent losses as a dip in the dollar .DXY helped ease some pressure from rising Treasury yields. USD/

"With the notable exception of Turkey, net capital outflows from emerging markets have eased over the past month," Capital Economics said in a note.

"However, the global backdrop for EMs (emerging markets) this year will be challenging, particularly for those countries where external vulnerabilities are high or growing," they said referring to Turkey and parts of central and eastern Europe and Latin America.

Russia's rouble RUB= jumped 1%, whilelocal and Ukrainian government bonds rallied after Russia's deputy foreign minister said Moscow had no plans to strike Ukraine.

But U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could launch an attack on its neighbour at "very short notice." He is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

Argentina's heavily controlled peso ARS=RASL was flat after the country's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner slammed payments to the International Monetary Fund as costing the country more than COVID-19, as talks over a new $40 billion deal show little sign of advancing.

After Citi announced a plan to sell its Mexican consumer banking unit last week, analysts from Bank of America Securities said Mexican bank Banorte GFNORTEO.MX would be best placed to buy the assets.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1241.79

0.02

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2233.22

1.19

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108281.94

1.51

Mexico IPC .MXX

52817.87

-0.78

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4469.40

-0.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

83620.05

0.323

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1574.27

-0.69

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4635

1.77

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4489

-0.26

Chile peso CLP=

808.9

1.01

Colombia peso COP=

3990.36

1.07

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8548

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

104.2400

-0.07

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Richard Chang)

