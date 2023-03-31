EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX up for tenth straight session, poised for strongest quarter in a year

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 31 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday as the dollar pared gains after U.S. inflation showed signs of cooling, with the MSCI's index heading for its best quarterly performance in a year.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.8%, tracking gains of over 8% for the quarter given their high-yielding nature and the reopening of China, a crucial trading partner for the region.

The MSCI's broader EM currencies index .MIEM00000CUS was set to rise 1.8% for the first quarter.

Among Latam currencies, the Mexican peso MXN= was the biggest gainer in the first three months of the year, jumping nearly 8% and set for its best quarter since December 2020.

"We firmly believe Mexico is benefiting from a strong macroeconomic story that should allow the MXN (Mexican peso) to continue strengthening over the medium term despite that it is already one of the most fairly valued currencies in the EM universe," Paul Mackel, global head of FX Research at HSBC, said in a note.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY firmed 0.4%, and was up 4.2% for the quarter. Its finance ministry on Thursday unveiled a much-awaited proposal for new fiscal rules to balance limits on spending growth with the government's vow to boost social programs and public investment.

Helping boost currencies on the day was a weaker dollar =USD as data showed U.S. personal consumption expenditure growth slowed in February, supporting hopes of a softer monetary policy approach from the Federal Reserve.

Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.4%. Political turmoil and civil unrest since the start of the year have hindered gains for sol during the quarter, up about 1.2%.

However, Chile's peso CLP= shed 0.7%, set to snap its four-day winning streak against the greenback, after data showed copper output in the world's largest producer fell 3.7% in February.

"It seems that traders believe the central bank will delay any cuts to interest rates until later if there is lower inflation accompanied with deteriorating employment or growth data," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

"The Chilean peso has managed to climb as an economy that was perceived as very hurt last year that is now at less risk as China and other nations go back to their pre-pandemic trading."

Nevertheless, it was on track to add 6.5% in the first three months of the year as the demand outlook from top copper consumer China showed signs of improvement.

Chilean state-owned copper producer Codelco expects to roughly maintain copper production levels in 2023, its chief executive said, amid ongoing maintenance of a key smelter and after recording a 63% slump in its 2022 pre-tax profit.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1815 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

989.01

0.33

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2191.79

-0.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101614.80

-2.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

54026.41

-0.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5337.21

0.53

Argentina MerVal .MERV

246718.54

-1.955

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1159.17

1.12

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0750

0.44

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0287

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

794.4

-0.65

Colombia peso COP=

4647.5

-0.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7574

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

208.9800

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

390

0.77

