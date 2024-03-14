EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX under pressure after U.S. data supports dollar

March 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies came under pressure on Thursday as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data kept the dollar supported.

The dollar index =USD, which gauges the currency against six major peers, rose 0.4% after data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in February, raising concerns that inflation was picking up again.

The Brazilian real BRL= slipped to trade at 4.98 per dollar even as data showed Brazil's retail sales volume grew 2.5% in January from the previous month, the biggest increase in a year and well above analysts' estimates.

The Mexican peso MXN=, the Colombian peso COP= and the Chilean peso CLP= fell marginally.

"Core PPI advanced 0.3% from the previous month, suggesting that inflation remains elevated and will continue to complicate the Federal Reserve's rate cutting plans," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.

However, traders stuck to bets of a June start to U.S. interest-rate cuts. Fed policymakers, meeting next week, are looking for data that gives them more confidence inflation is on a path to their 2% goal, allowing them to start reducing the policy rate.

Following a strong 2023, Latin American markets have struggled to make headway this year as investors grapple with uncertainty around when U.S. interest would start falling, which in turn would weaken the dollar and boost local currencies.

The monetary policy committee of Brazil's central bank will meet next week to set its benchmark interest rate, which currently stands at 11.25%, after the authority kicked off its easing cycle in August.

Stock markets in the region were mixed on Thursday, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP nearly flat.

Brazil's EletrobrasELET3.SA rose 2% after the energy company posted fourth-quarter net profit of 893 million reais ($180 million), rebounding from a loss a year earlier but missing analysts' expectations.

Embraer EMBR3.SA gained nearly 7% after Morgan Stanley added the Brazilian planemaker to its top pick list, expecting it to benefit from orders in an environment where aircraft demand tops supply.

Suriname and China have come to a "good agreement" to rework $483 million in debt and the countries will ink the deal when Suriname's president visits Beijing in April, the South American country's foreign minister Albert Ramdin said on Wednesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1047.54

0.1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2524.13

0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128024.13

0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

56245.87

0.71

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6488.47

-0.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1054158.98

0.33

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1281.93

-0.17

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9780

-0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7040

-0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

946.3

-0.10

Colombia peso COP=

3904.28

-0.08

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6732

-0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

850.0000

0.00

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

