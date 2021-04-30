EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX tumbles in month-end selling, real outperforms in April

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

April 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies tumbled on Friday as rising Brazil unemployment and COVID-19 cases saw investors locking in profits for the month, while the real raced past its peers in April on expectations of higher interest rates.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 1.1%, but gained for a fifth straight week and rose about 3% this month, its best performance since December last year.

Weakness in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields had driven buying into risk-exposed assets through the month.

The real BRBY, BRL= dropped 1.7% after unemployment soared to a record 14.4 million in the three months through February, statistics agency IBGE said. COVID-19 deaths in Brazil also crossed 400,000 on Thursday, the second country to do so after the United States.

"The COVID outbreaks in India and Brazil and the recent slip in global mobility might inject some caution or pause the risk rally, especially if data starts to miss expectations," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

However, the real was set to record its highest monthly gain since November last year, led by a weakening dollar, strong iron ore prices and as expectations of high inflation pointed to more interest rate hikes.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.9% on Friday, and were set to add 3.7% in April.

Mexico's peso MXN= dropped 1%, as a mildrise in economic growth in the first quarter appeared to be largely priced into the currency. Analysts said economic growth would pick up later in the year.

"External demand will continue to drive the recovery through yearend. While recent data confirm stronger domestic activity, strong US demand will remain the main driver of the rebound

and fuel an export-led recovery in the second half of the year," analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note.

The Colombian peso COP= dropped 1% after the country's central bank held its benchmark rate at a historically low level of 1.75% but raised its economic outlook for the year.

Most other Latin American currencies also dropped against the dollar, while the Peruvian sol PEN= was largely flat.

Peruvian front-running left-wing presidential candidate Pedro Castillo was rushed to a clinic in Lima on Thursday due to a "respiratory" illness, forcing him to suspend campaigning, the candidate's party said on social media.

Concerns over a possible socialist presidency had dragged the sol to record lows this month.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1347.75

-1.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2388.83

-1.8

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119679.43

-0.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

48313.83

-1.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4527.13

-0.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49284.95

-1.558

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1262.30

-1.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4270

-1.71

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2380

-0.98

Chile peso CLP=CL

709.9

-0.14

Colombia peso COP=

3751.43

-1.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7837

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

93.5500

-0.05

Brazil, India FX roiled by COVID-19https://tmsnrt.rs/32QB05k

