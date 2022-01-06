EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX tiptoes higher as U.S. Fed jitters persist

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Currencies in Brazil, Mexico and Chile firmed slightly on Thursday, with sentiment remaining fragile as investors feared rising interest rates after hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Brazil's real BRBY ticked up 0.4%, recovering slightly from steep losses in recent sessions. Data showed industrial output slipped 0.2% in November, marking a sixth consecutive monthly fall despite forecasts for slight growth.

"With other sectors of the economy seemingly struggling too, another contraction in GDP in Q4 is a real possibility," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.3% after four straight sessions of losses. Coronavirus fears remained high with Mexico likely to surpass 300,000 deaths this week, the fifth highest death toll worldwide.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.1%, recovering further from a 21-month low hit in December.

Peru's sol PEN= fell 0.2% ahead of a central bank policy decision over the weekend. The bank is seen raising rates by 50 basis points to 3%, according to Refinitiv data, in what would be its sixth straight increase as it tries to tame inflation.

Rising inflation was a recurring trend in emerging markets in 2021, and is likely to prompt more policy tightening measures from central banks this year.

Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.2%, giving back some of Wednesday's 1.3% surge, which was its best day since August. Annual inflation in Colombia rose more than expected to 5.62% in December, data showed on Wednesday, raising pressure on the central bank to keep tightening its key interest rate.

In Argentina, the government and the International Monetary Fund have so far failed to reach an agreement on refinancing the roughly $45 billion it owes the fund due to an impasse over how to reduce the budget deficit, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Wednesday.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell 0.3%, marking its worst day since August, even as the dollar gave back some gains made on an increasingly hawkish Fed.

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble RUB= hovered around eight-month lows as the crisis in former Soviet state Kazakhstan deepened. Russia sent paratroopers into Kazakhstan on Thursday to help put down a countrywide uprising.

It began as protests in the west of the country against a New Year's Day fuel price rise and soon widened into anti-government protests, sending Kazakh bonds to over 20-month lows.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1216.55

-0.51

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2075.79

-0.2

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101533.18

0.52

Mexico IPC .MXX

52996.48

-0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4316.68

-0.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84203.62

0.439

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1368.79

-2.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6900

0.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5170

0.23

Chile peso CLP=

837.2

0.08

Colombia peso COP=

4030.51

-0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9602

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

103.2200

-0.07



