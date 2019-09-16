EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX subdued, Colombia stocks gain after Saudi attacks

By Agamoni Ghosh

Sept 16 (Reuters) - A surge in crude prices in the wake of attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities drew muted reaction from Latin American currencies on Monday, while gains in oil producers supported Colombia's stock markets.

Oil prices surged nearly 20% at one point on Monday after the attack in Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, halved the kingdom's production. O/R

But prices came off their peaks after President Donald Trump authorized the use of the U.S. emergency stockpile to ensure stable supply, helping the dollar climb against a basket of major currencies. FRX/

Trump also said the United States was "locked and loaded" for a potential response to the strikes, and that Iran appeared responsible, however, raising tensions.

While currencies of some oil-exporters benefit from the steep rise in oil prices, concerns that an oil supply shock and geopolitical tensions would damage an already fragile global economy sapped investor demand for riskier assets.

"The jump in oil prices in this case is not stemming from economic growth factors for exporters but from geopolitical tensions which has a certain risk sentiment attached to it," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

The Brazilian real BRL= and the Mexican peso MXN= edged lower, while Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.2% after weak Chinese data fueled worries about demand for copper. MET/L

Colombia's peso COP= shed early gains to trade flat as the dollar firmed.

Stock indices in the region were mixed with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP down 0.35%. Shares in state-controlled oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SAjumped more than 3% as oil prices rallied, while airlines, including Azul SA AZUL4.SA and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA, slumped more than 7% on concerns of rising fuel costs.

Colombia's main stock index .IGBC jumped more than 1%, helped by shares of oil firm Ecopetrol SA ECO.CN. Oil is a main export for Latin America's fourth-largest economy.

Stock markets in Mexico were shut for a local holiday.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1957 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1025.81 -0.08 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2694.18 -0.56 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 103187.63 -0.3 Mexico IPC .MXX - - Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5069.68 1.3 Argentina MerVal .MERV 30447.41 1.032 Colombia IGBC .IGBC 13006.57 1.36 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real <BRL=> 4.0891 -0.13 Mexico peso MXN=D2 19.4399 -0.14 Chile peso CLP=CL 709.3 -0.20 Colombia peso COP= 3362.48 -0.03 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.333 -0.36 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 56.2600 -0.20 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall) ((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

