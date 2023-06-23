EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX subdued by rate hike fears, Mexican peso edges higher

By Siddarth S

June 23 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies slipped against a strong dollar on Friday after hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve signals raised concerns of further monetary tightening, while Mexico's peso edged higher after its central bank held interest rates steady.

MSCI's Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS was flat by 1518 GMT, but was set for its fifth straight week in the green.

Investors have been worried over higher-for-longer rates after a slew of hikes including from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, while the U.S. Fed paused interest rates but maintained a hawkish approach on inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the central bank would move interest rates at a "careful pace", with most policymakers seeing at least two more quarter-point rate increases by the end of 2023.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.1% against the dollar after the Bank of Mexico maintained its benchmark interest at 11.25% on Thursday for the second time, signaling it will hold the rate "for an extended period".

The rate pause was in line with analysts' forecasts and came as data shows annual inflation at its lowest in more than two years.

"The beginning of the rate cutting cycle towards the end of the year seems likely," said Esther Reichelt, FX strategist at Commerzbank AG.

"We continue to see MXN trading on strong levels given the attractive real interest rate outlook," Reichelt added.

The Colombian peso COP= lagged regional peers, falling 1.7% against the greenback.

The country's Congress approved raising the government's 2023 budget by some 16.9 trillion pesos ($4.1 billion) in overnight votes on Friday, with education and health to receive the biggest boosts.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.5% versus the dollar as a fall in prices of copper hurt the currency of the world's biggest producer of the red metal. MET/L.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY= was flat against the dollar.

Shares in Brazilian travel operator CVC CVCB3.SAfell 3.9% after it priced a follow-on offering at a 13.8% discount to its previous close, raising about 550 million reais ($115.23 million) in a bid to improve its capital structure.

Brazil's benchmark stock index .BVSP was down 0.2%, dragging the broader Latam stocks index .MILA00000PUS down 0.4%.

Elsewhere, Zambia has struck a deal to restructure $6.3 billion in debt owed to governments abroad including China, in a breakthrough for indebted nations around the world that have faced lengthy negotiations with creditors.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1449 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

991.21

-0.99

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2453.19

-0.64

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118337.26

-0.5

Mexico IPC .MXX

53320.61

-0.45

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5725.78

-0.65

Argentina MerVal .MERV

417636.08

0.59

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1137.94

-0.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7804

-0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1523

0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

809.1

-0.61

Colombia peso COP=

4113.76

-0.27

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6257

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

253.0500

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

489

0.82

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

