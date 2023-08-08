EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX subdued as weak China trade data hurts risk sentiment

By Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Currencies of resource-rich Latin American countries were subdued on Tuesday as China's weak trade data depressed sentiment, while minutes from Brazil's August policy meeting tempered market speculations around deeper rate cuts.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS held near the unchanged mark by 1912 GMT, with the U.S. dollar =USD moving further away from recent one-week lows after data showed a faster than expected fall in China's July imports and exports.

"In the last couple of days we saw not only the Brazilian real but also the Chilean peso and Colombian peso losing some territory against the dollar," said Matheus Zani, head of FX risk management at Deaglo.

The data from China, a top metals and oil consumer, stoked concerns regarding the demand outlook and pressured commodity prices.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP=CL fell 0.3% while the currencies of large oil exporters, Colombia's peso COP= and the Mexican peso MXN=D2, lost around 1.4% and 0.1% respectively.

Also weighing on the Chilean peso, data showed Chile's inflation rate eased sharply to 6.5% in July, continuing a downward trend, though it stayed well above the central bank's target.

Latam currencies have pulled back sharply from multi-year highs touched earlier this year, after central banks in the region started a monetary policy easing cycle in response to clear signs of slowing inflation.

Chile last month began monetary policy easing with a 100 basis point (bps) rate cut on easing inflation.

Following the inflation data, Citi analysts expect inflation to continue to trend down through second half of 2023, paving the way for 100 bps cuts in each of the three remaining policy meetings, with a closing rate of 7.25% by year-end.

Colombia's July inflation print is also due later in the day.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY traded flat.

Brazil's central bank, in its August meeting minutes, signaled a low probability of accelerating rate cuts and underscored its commitment to steering inflation towards official targets within contractionary monetary policy.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.3% but was off its session lows.

Elsewhere, former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, who has been convicted and jailed on graft charges, was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday, an official order said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1004.13

-1.2

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2438.54

-0.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119280.41

-0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

53608.00

-0.79

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6256.76

-0.97

Argentina MerVal .MERV

468731.96

3.61

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1172.51

0.19

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8965

-0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0867

-0.24

Chile peso CLP=CL

861

-0.33

Colombia peso COP=

4079

-1.41

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6912

-0.07

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

284.0500

-0.30

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

593

0.51

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Amruta Khadekar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Alistair Bell)

