EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX subdued as markets brace for hefty U.S. rate hike

By Amruta Khandekar

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies were subdued on Wednesday as the dollar scaled a fresh two-decade high driven by bets of a big interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day, with concerns about an escalation in the Ukraine war keeping any gains in check.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, adding to jitters ahead of the Fed's decision as markets brace for a hefty 75 basis point rate hike, while bets of a 100 basis point rate hike stood at 19%. FEDWATCH

Focus was also on monetary policy decisions by other central banks this week, including from Brazil later on Wednesday, and South Africa and Turkey on Thursday.

Brazil's central bank is set to keep its benchmark rate at a cycle high of 13.75% and is likely to stick to a hawkish stance for next year to temper inflation expectations, a Reuters poll showed.

"EM (emerging market) regional policy rate aggregates are definitely peaking, and the winding down narrative is gaining weight. Brazil’s rate–setting meeting will be an important litmus test," said Natalia Gurushina, EM fixed income economist at VanEck.

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.7% after touching an about one-week high earlier in the day.

Despite volatility ahead of elections in October, the real has risen about 8% so far this year. Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to 10 points, a poll showed.

Elsewhere in the region, Mexico's peso MXN= was up 0.2%, while Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.5% as data showed the country's crude oil production in July rose 2.3% versus the same month a year earlier.

The Chilean peso CLP= was down 0.6%, tracking weaker copper prices, while the Peruvian sol PEN= was flat. MET/L

Latam currencies have been pressured in recent weeks by dampened risk sentiment as central banks aggressively raised borrowing costs to stamp out soaring inflation, with the war in Ukraine adding to growing fears of an economic downturn.

Meanwhile, analysts are expecting South Africa to raise rates by 75 basis points on Thursday. The country's headline consumer inflation fell to 7.6% year on year in August from 7.8% in July.

"The fall in inflation in South Africa...marked the first sign that price pressures are turning a corner, but we doubt this will be enough to convince the Reserve Bank to scale back its aggressive tightening cycle," said Virág Fórizs, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

932.82

-1.41

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2180.35

-0.64

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112056.42

-0.41

Mexico IPC .MXX

47218.74

0.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5355.07

0.28

Argentina MerVal .MERV

147110.15

-0.554

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1206.90

1.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1763

-0.45

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9969

-0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

944.5

-1.07

Colombia peso COP=

4394.91

0.59

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8877

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

144.9000

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

281

2.14

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.