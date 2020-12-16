EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX subdued as Fed reiterates support, stocks climb

By Medha Singh

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies were muted against a perky dollar on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve promised to keep supporting financial markets to fight the recession, while stocks in the region climbed to fresh nine-month highs.

The U.S. central bank raised its outlook for economic growth next year to 4.2% from 4% at the median and lowered the expected year-end unemployment rate. FEDFRX/

The greenback touched session highs, pressuring the Brazilian real BRL=, Colombian COP= and the Mexican peso MXN=.

Attention turns to the Mexican central bank meeting on Thursday where policymakers are widely expected to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged despite slowing inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

The Mexican peso MXN= strengthened past the 20-per-dollar barrier in the previous session as Mexican lawmakers agreed to postpone debating a divisive new central bank law that critics say could force the bank to buy laundered narcotics proceeds.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that it was a good decision to postpone the bill.

A majority of the analysts and economists surveyed said they expect the Bank of Mexico to hold rates steady at 4.25%, but a few expect it to cut rates by 25 basis points.

"Mexico stands alone among LATAM majors as a country with additional material scope for monetary policy easing, through rate cuts," said Gustavo Rangel, chief economist for Latin America at ING. He expects Banxico to stand pat this week.

"Real rates remain unusually high in Mexico, when compared to its regional peers. This suggests that Banxico will likely be under pressure to consider additional rate cuts throughout 2021," Rangel said.

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL slipped in a controlled depreciation to a historic low of 82.63 per dollar while stocks .MERV and sovereign bonds ARSL30D=RASL were higher as investors awaited progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a loan program.

The Chilean peso ARS= climbed 0.2% as Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE's BNTX.O coronavirus vaccine received approval for emergency use in the country. Prices for copper, Chile's major export, also inched toward eight-year highs on optimism about strong demand in top consumer China. MET/L

An index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 1.9% to its highest level since March 5.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1263.28

1.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2447.04

1.27

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117661.95

1.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

43758.49

0.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4110.99

1.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

53194.77

-0.16

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1418.92

0.77

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.1173

-0.64

Mexico peso MXN=

19.9450

-0.29

Chile peso CLP=CL

734.2

0.23

Colombia peso COP=

3418.11

-0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5867

-0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

82.6200

-0.10

