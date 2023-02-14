EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX subdued as dollar pares declines, Chile's peso jumps

By Shubham Batra and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were subdued on Tuesday as the dollar gained ground after initial declines following a U.S. inflation reading that did little to change interest rate hike expectations while Chile's peso hit an over one-week high.

The dollar index =USD climbed from a roughly two-week low hit earlier in the session after data showed U.S consumer prices accelerated in January, but the annual increase was the smallest since late 2021.

The mixed data did not alter market expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at least two more times.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.2% by 1943 GMT.

"The Fed will read this inflation report as supporting their view that further rate increases (plural) are appropriate in 2023," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank.

"But they also acknowledge much more uncertainty about the appropriate course for monetary policy than in 2022, when the gap between short-term interest rates and inflation was much larger."

The currency of the world's biggest copper producer, Chile CLP=, gained 1.3% as prices of the red metal firmed, while the Peruvian sol PEN= was flat.

A central bank poll of traders showed Chile's central bank is expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its next monetary policy meeting in April.

Colombia's peso COP= was subdued against the dollar, with data showing the country's retail sales fell 1.8% in December 2022 from the same month in 2021.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY fell 0.5% amid ongoing speculation about increasing inflation targets following appeals from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto said the country is not at a moment when "it would be good to experiment" on monetary policy.

Oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= was up 0.2%.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS reversed early gains and fell 0.9% as Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP deepened losses to drop nearly 1%.

Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA rose 2.7% after the state-controlled lender said it expects further profit growth this year.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Kenyan shilling KESUSD=Rhit a fresh low as dollar demand from the oil sector outpaced thin foreign-currency supply.

Global ratings agency Fitch cut Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating by two notches from CCC+ to CCC-, citing policy and large refinancing risks, critically low reserves and difficult conditions set by the International Monetary Fund.

Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 6.0% in January, according to data from the country's statistics agency released on Tuesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1943 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1013.15

-0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2223.72

-0.92

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107804.21

-0.95

Mexico IPC .MXX

52637.81

-0.78

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5333.29

-0.61

Argentina MerVal .MERV

260849.12

1.251

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1219.96

-1.63

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2025

-0.54

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.5129

0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

785

1.26

Colombia peso COP=

4769.97

-0.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8432

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

191.9900

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

375

1.07

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Matthew Lewis)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

