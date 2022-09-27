EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX subdued as dollar firms, Brazil's real edges up

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were subdued on Tuesday as the dollar hovered near a recent peak, while the Brazilian real edged up after better-than-expected inflation data supported the country's decision to pause its aggressive rate hiking cycle.

The real BRBYBRL= was up 0.3%, after government statistics agency IBGE said consumer prices extended their trend down in the month to mid-September as fuel costs continued to drop.

Brazil's inflation in the 12 months to mid-September hit 7.96%, well below the 8.14% forecast by economists.

However, the real came off its session high and broader Latam currencies .MILA000000CUS fell 0.2% as the dollar index =USD reversed early losses and stayed close to a 20-year high of 114.58 hit the day before.

Oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= climbed 0.1% as crude prices gained on supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian. O/R

J.P. Morgan analysts raised their economic growth forecast for Mexico's third quarter gross domestic product after August trade data signaled a stronger than anticipated output from the country's manufacturing sector.

Currencies in the commodity-heavy Latam region have fared relatively better than many emerging market peers in 2022, with the Brazilian real and Mexican peso gaining 3.8% and 0.7% respectively so far this year.

"Mexico and Brazil are trading with remarkable resilience," said Themos Fiotakis, head of FX research at Barclays in London.

Fiotakis added that these countries are probably receiving a disproportionate share position because of their commodity export mix and other pockets of emerging markets being under pressure, among other factors.

The Chilean peso CLP= was up 0.7% but pared some session gains as copper prices dipped with a strong dollar after seeing a bounce earlier in the day. MET/L

Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.3% while the Peruvian sol PEN= and Argentina's peso ARS= were down nearly 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.

The Colombian government agreed on Monday to modify a tax reform proposal under debate in congress and continue to allow oil and mining companies to deduct royalty payments from their taxes in the wake of a wave of industry criticism.

Risk sentiment has taken a significant hit in recent days, with a big interest rate hike and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, as well as concerns around UK government's fiscal plan rattling investors.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS reversed early gains on Tuesday, in line with global peers, and looked set to extend losses from the previous session when they recorded their largest daily percentage drop since mid-June.

In broader EM, the Hungarian forintEURHUF= gained 0.2% after the country raised its base rate by a larger-than-expected 125 basis points to 13%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1924 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

891.14

0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2040.81

-0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108758.41

-0.33

Mexico IPC .MXX

45148.85

0.76

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5180.72

0.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

135722.39

-1.756

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1122.93

0.91

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3753

0.3

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3801

0.2

Chile peso CLP=CL

986.5

0.65

Colombia peso COP=

4548.13

-0.27

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9362

-0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

146.5600

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

286

0.00

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski and Sandra Maler)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.