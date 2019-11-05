EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX stuck in tight range, Bovespa pauses after record run

By Sruthi Shankar

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies were range bound on Tuesday, pressured by a strengthening dollar ahead of U.S. services sector data, but supported by more signs of a progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The Brazilian real BRL= added 0.2% to trade at 4 per dollar, while the Mexican MXN= and the Colombian pesos COP= were flat after a recent run-up that took the currencies to multi-month highs.

The dollar gained against a basket of major currencies, with economists expecting a U.S. services sector survey due later in the day to show business sentiment rebounding in October from a three-year low.

With U.S.-China trade hopes and upbeat U.S. jobs data easing fears of a global slowdown, an index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was holding near three-month highs.

The real BRL= got an additional boost from expectations of new market-friendly reforms. President Jair Bolsonaro planned to accompany Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on a visit to Congress to propose new measures to tackle a budget deficit.

Yet lawmakers were likely to be skeptical of the wide-ranging proposals, which government officials said included reducing tax breaks by 10%, freeing up government funds to pay down public debt, easing budget rules to lower obligatory spending and ending job stability for new civil servants.

Sao-Paulo listed shares .BVSP dipped 0.2% after hitting a record high the previous session, dragged by shares in state oil company Petrobras PETR3.SA.

Data showed Brazil's oil production in September fell 2.1% from a month earlier to 2.927 million barrels per day.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's ITUB4.SA rose 2.1% to the top of the index as the country's largest private-sector lender posted a 10.9% gain in third-quarter recurring net income.

Chile's markets lagged the most in the region as embattled President Sebastian Pinera rejected the notion of resigning. He told the BBC in an interview that he believes he will reach the end of his term in just over two years despite intense anti-government protests that are roiling the country.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1426 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1070.53

0.56

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2815.18

-0.53

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108588.44

-0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4761.33

-0.84

Argentina MerVal .MERV

37493.55

0.577

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0039

0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.1790

-0.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

745.5

-1.03

Colombia peso COP=

3315

0.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3328

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.6500

0.09

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

