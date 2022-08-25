EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX stuck in narrow range ahead of Jackson Hole

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies traded in a narrow range on Thursday, as the dollar stayed weak, awaiting clues about the pace of U.S. monetary policy tightening from the Jackson Hole symposium.

Broader emerging market currencies rose on Thursday, taking MSCI's index .MIEM00000CUS decidedly away from six-week lows. FRX/

Brazil's real BRBYedged 0.3% lower, while Colombia's peso COP= climbed 0.5%. Chile's peso CLP= jumped 2.5% on rising copper prices. MET/L

"There's a lot of uncertainty regarding the Fed tightening and probably that's what will keep the markets, especially emerging markets, on edge," said Wilson Ferrarezi, economist at TS Lombard.

Mexico's peso MXN= was flat. A day after inflation came in higher than expected, data showed Mexico's economy grew in the second quarter, its second positive quarter in a row, giving the central bank leeway to keep hiking interest rates.

Minutes of the Mexican central bank's most recent meeting showed members expect inflation to stay high.

"The Mexican Central Bank will probably follow the Fed. In the coming quarters we expect the Mexican economy to slow down after the resilient first half of the year, which is most likely related to not only the tightening cycle in Mexico and abroad, but also since the U.S. economy is starting to slow," Ferrarezi said.

All eyes are now on a gathering of central bankers and business heads in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech will be closely watched for hints about the Fed's next move after raising rates by 225 basis points since March.

Fed members have called for another 75 basis points hike next month, which would be its third by that magnitude this year.

Higher U.S. borrowing costs pressure inflows into riskier assets and force emerging market central banks to keep tightening rates, at the risk of possibly squeezing economic growth, to keep their currencies attractive for carry trade.

"For the most part, emerging markets today are fairly well prepared to face an additional round of global tightening," said Alejo Czerwonko, chief investment officer emerging markets Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China, and Indonesia top our resilience ranking. Colombia, Chile, the Philippines, Thailand, and South Africa look more vulnerable."

This time around, several EM central banks started aggressively tightening well ahead of the Fed and are reaching the end of their cycles.

Among stocks, Latam equities joined a global rally, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP inching toward four-month highs as material stocks surged thanks to rising iron ore and copper prices. IRONORE/MET/L

Elsewhere, as vote counting in Angola showed the ruling MPLA party having a solid lead, longer-dated issues rose with the 2049 bond US035198AE02=TE up 1.5 cents to just over 80 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1921 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1002.93

1.81

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2235.16

0.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113351.92

0.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

47583.95

0.28

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5452.81

0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

142489.10

1.599

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1296.86

0.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1254

-0.30

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9150

-0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

898.2

2.43

Colombia peso COP=

4388.35

0.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8377

0.47

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

137.3800

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

289

2.08

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

