EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks up on strong commodity prices; geopolitics in focus

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies and stocks in Latin America gained on Wednesday on strong commodity prices and a subdued dollar, as investors remained cautious on skepticism over a partial pullout of Russian troops from near Ukraine.

The dollar index =USD eased 0.3% for the second consecutive session as investors watched for signs on whether tensions in Ukraine could subside, but stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data raised expectations for an aggressive Federal Reserve, which helped limit further dollar declines. FRX/

Fed minutes showed that officials last month agreed it was time to tighten monetary policy, but also that decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.7% with Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=, Mexican MXN= and Chilean CLP= pesos and the Peruvian sol PEN= all up against the dollar, helped by strong metal and oil prices. MET/LO/R

"Even though the classic playbook says that EM should suffer as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise rates, the valuation discount seems to be negating the impact alongside the boom in commodity prices," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at online broker XM.

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service warned that inflation in Latin America will prompt more interest rate hikes in the region.

Riskier emerging market assets had gained on Tuesday after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops surrounding Ukraine, but concerns lingered after the United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine and Kyiv appeared to blame Russia for a cyber attack.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.5% against the dollar, while the sol PEN= gained 1.2% as prices of copper edged higher. Chile is also framing a new constitution with plans to nationalize its miningindustry.

Analysts say a full nationalization of the mining sector poses a significant risk for Chilean assets.

"This would result in substantially increased market uncertainty, which in turn would lead to an increased risk premium in Chilean assets," said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

Colombia's peso COP= slipped 0.3% after a central bank survey showed higher inflation expectations and a faster interest rate hikes.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.4%. The index has rallied 14.3% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 .SPX, which has slipped 6% so far in 2022.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1245.74

1.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2436.20

1.55

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115568.45

0.64

Mexico IPC .MXX

53712.68

0.94

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4653.04

0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90488.60

2.778

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1504.74

1.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1287

0.6

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2517

0.68

Chile peso CLP=CL

797

0.43

Colombia peso COP=

3956.57

-0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.746

1.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

106.5700

-0.09

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Richard Chang)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.