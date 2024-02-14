EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks stage rebound following previous session's mauling

By 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT), MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.3% after falling around 0.25% in the previous session.

The dollar index =USD lost steam on Wednesday following the previous session's gains when data had showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in January amid a surge in the cost of rental housing.

The unexpected rise in inflation forced traders to scale back their optimism around the timing of interest rate cuts from the Fed, with bets now showing a near 80% chance of a cut in June, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Leading the rebound was the Mexican peso MXN=, which added 0.4% against the dollar after touching over one-week lows in the previous session.

Elevated crude oil prices helped exporter Colombia's peso COP= gain 0.3%. Colombia's currency had fallen as much as 0.4% in the previous session.

Separately, official data showed Colombia's imports fell 8.13% in December, while December retail sales fell by 4.7%.

The Peruvian sol PEN=PE was an outlier, down 0.3%, on track to take its losses to a third straight session.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte named replacements on Tuesday for four key members of her cabinet, including a new economy chief as well as a new energy and mining minister, with both set to face a fragile economy that last year dipped into recession.

"We believe that the appointment of Mr. [Jose] Arista as a Finance Minister, who not only espouses business-friendly views but also has some political influence of his own to steer the government's agenda in congress, may be perceived as a market-positive event," Santiago Tellez, an economist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note.

The currency of the world's biggest copper produce Chile CLP=, which was supported by higher copper prices in the previous session, rose as much as 1.2% to 957.03 against the dollar.

Mexican stocks .MXX rose 0.5% in early trade after falling nearly 1% on Tuesday, while shares in Chile .SPIPSA advanced 0.7%.

Investors were on the lookout for quarterly results from retailer Walmex WALMEX.MX, which is majority owned by U.S. retailing giant Walmart WMT.N, due to report after markets close on Wednesday.

A broader gauge of EM stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.5% after losing 0.7% on Tuesday. Argentina stocks .MERV gained 0.1% as traders returned from a long weekend holiday.

Focus would remain on a reading of January consumer prices in the embattled nation due later in the day.

Markets in South America's largest economy Brazil, which have been shut for the last two days for a public holiday, will resume operations in a delayed start later in the day.

Highlights

** Indonesia's Prabowo claims victory in presidential election

** Two Hungarian rate setters backed 100 bp cut in January

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

998.40

0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2537.12

0.49

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

-

-

Mexico IPC .MXX

57211.43

0.53

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6064.77

0.67

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1131735.41

0.286

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1241.50

0.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9536

0.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1093

0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

957.3

1.22

Colombia peso COP=

3913.75

0.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8724

-0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

833.9000

-0.30

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1115

2.69

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.