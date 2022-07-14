EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks slide as recession fears spark a flight to sturdy dollar

By Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain

July 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks hit more than 20-month lows on Thursday, and currencies slid against a safe-haven dollar on mounting worries that aggressive monetary tightening cycles by major central banks would hurt economic growth and spark a recession.

Chile's peso CLP= slumped 3.8% to hit another record low of 1047.40 to the dollar as analysts said its central bank's 75-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday had not been enough to stabilize the currency.

The Central Bank of Chile said more hikes would be necessary to combat spiraling inflation.

Further weighing on the currency, prices of Chile's top export, copper CMCU3, slipped another 2%. They have dropped 34% since March due to a stronger greenback and as China's COVID-19 curbs fanned demand worries. MET/L

Mexico's peso MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.4% and 0.1% respectively as the dollar =USD marched higher on prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to hike rates more aggressively than peers in the wake of inflation hovering at more than four-decade highs. FRX/

"Expectations of more aggressive U.S. rate hikes add pressure on Latam central banks especially Mexico which remains effectively behind the inflation curve - the outlook for EMs has been deteriorating and rate hikes in Latam underscore that," TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi said.

"The outlook of lower commodity prices going forward does not favor these economies especially in an environment of much higher interest rates in developed economies - we will continue to see those currencies suffering in the coming months."

Analysts worry that Latam will suffer from slower growth as high inflation erodes consumers' purchasing power and financial conditions tighten, with assets in the region also under pressure from rising geopolitical risks.

On Thursday, stocks .MILA00000PUS sank nearly 3% to more than 20-month lows, with Brazil's heavyweight Bovespa index .BVSP falling 1.9% to lead losses.

Currencies .MILA00000CUS were down 1% and have lost nearly 2.7% so far this week. Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY fell 0.6% as a central bank index showed activity in Latam's largest economy fell for the second month in a row in May.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Economy Ministry raised its forecast for economic growth this year to 2% from 1.5% previously, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

The Peruvian sol PEN= firmed 1.4% in volatile trading. The country's finance minister Oscar Graham reiterated he expects the country's economy to grow 3.6% in 2022 despite slowdown concerns.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 964.97 -0.57 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 1916.17 -2.85 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 96120.16 -1.8 Mexico IPC .MXX 46771.70 -1.45 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5090.03 -0.59 Argentina MerVal .MERV 101186.40 -1.06 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1267.32 -3.94 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.4367 -0.62 Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.8165 -0.46 Chile peso CLP=CL 1047.4 -3.82 Colombia peso COP= 4482.6 0.07 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.8954 1.20 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 128.0000 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 284 -0.35 Latam forex reserveshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ICMv49 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens) ((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

