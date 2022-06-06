EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks shed early gains, underperform broader EM

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso erased early gains on Monday against the dollar even as the president's party won most states in weekend elections, while most other Latin American currencies and stocks also underperformed broader emerging markets.

The peso MXN= fell 0.2% against a firmer dollar after rising as much as 0.5% in choppy trading.

Mexico's ruling party won four of six state elections held on Sunday, preliminary results showed, strengthening President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's grip on power ahead of the contest to succeed him in 2024.

Since it is fairly early in the Mexican presidential race, investors are likely to focus more on external factors, said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi.

"There could be some correction following the positive performance of the peso over the last month," added Ferrarezi. The peso advanced 4% in May, its best monthly performance since December.

"Overall I believe markets will continue to focus on the Fed and Banxico’s policy steps."

Mexican inflation is forecast to have slowed slightly in May, although it still remained far above the central bank's target, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing bets that the key interest rate will go up again later this month.

Investors will also be focusing on bank policy meetings through the week as inflation takes center stage with a major European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data.

In other emerging markets, a rise in Chinese equities provided some amount of optimism as Shanghai and Beijing began returning to normal after the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years and on hopes of more monetary stimulus.

China is also one of Latin America's biggest trading partners, a main buyer of agricultural goods, industrial metals and oil.

Nevertheless, while the emerging markets index .MSCIEF rose 0.8%, the index for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS declined 1.2%.

A slip in oil prices hurt major crude exporters in Latin America. Colombia's peso COP= shed 0.5% against the greenback, coming off its best weekly performance since 2020. O/R

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.6%, while stocks in the region .BVSP also declined.

Investors shrugged off data which showed Brazil created more formal jobs than expected in April and recorded the best figure for the month in a decade.

Eletrobras ELET6.SA fell 0.4% after a source said debenture holders in its subsidiary Furnas approved a key move for the privatization of the Brazilian state-run power company to go forward.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1069.31

0.81

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2411.05

-1.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110225.55

-0.79

Mexico IPC .MXX

50219.07

-0.93

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5343.25

-0.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90306.03

-1.601

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1611.23

-0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8008

-0.50

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.6000

-0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

822

-1.07

Colombia peso COP=

3783.6

-0.46

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7229

-0.70

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

121.1000

-0.35

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

202

1.49

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool)

