EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks rise as U.S. data supports faster end to rate hikes

By Ankika Biswas

July 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies advanced against a dwindling dollar on Thursday after slowing U.S. inflation signaled a faster farewell to the U.S. rate-hiking cycle, while traders awaited a rate decision from Peru later in the day.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY and Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively, with the dollar tumbling to its lowest since last April after U.S. inflation readings cemented bets of an imminent end to Federal Reserve rate hikes. FRX/

However, Peru's sol PEN=PE slipped 0.2% after the country extended an emergency state for another 30 days along its main roadways, including a key mining corridor, as a new round of protests is expected to kick off next week.

Traders also awaited a monetary policy decision later in the day.

"We expect the (inflation) downtrend to continue through year-end ... although potential shocks from the El Nino weather phenomenon and a latent new wave of social unrest add upside risk to prices," said Citi analysts who expect the central bank to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7.75%.

Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.9%, touching a three-week high.

Analysts at Scotiabank highlighted an increase in June's consumer confidence index on expectations that the economic conditions will improve next year.

The Mexican peso slipped 0.4% and was set to snap a four-day winning streak, after touching its highest level since early December 2015 on Wednesday.

The Argentine peso ARSB= was up 0.2% in black market trading ahead of a June inflation reading later in the day.

The MSCI gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.1%, led by a 1.3% advance in Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP.

Foreigners funneled over $22 billion net into emerging market portfolios in June, the largest amount since January, according to data from the Institute of International Finance.

A Guatemalan court ordered the suspension of anti-graft presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo's political party, threatening his place in a run-off vote and prompting U.S. warnings of a challenge to democracy.

Elsewhere, Pakistan's dollar bonds and rupee PKR= jumped after the International Monetary Fund cleared a $3 billion bailout.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1021.67

1.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2494.98

1.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119231.24

1.33

Mexico IPC .MXX

54081.36

0.23

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6097.60

0.32

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1170.95

0.74

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7984

0.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9544

-0.42

Chile peso CLP=CL

808.2

0.32

Colombia peso COP=

4096.6

0.88

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5773

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

264.5000

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

502

0.20

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

