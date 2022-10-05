EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks retreat as rate jitters sap risk appetite

By Amruta Khandekar

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks fell on Wednesday as hopes for less aggressive policy moves from central banks to combat inflation fizzled out, while Brazil's real pared some losses in choppy trade.

Risk sentiment received a shot in the arm earlier this week as weak U.S. economic data and a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from Australia spurred expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks may take a less hawkish approach.

However, a sharp interest-rate hike by New Zealand and data pointing to strong labor demand in the United States dampened the optimism, pushing up the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields from recent lows.

Regional currencies .MILA00000CUS and stocks .MILA00000PUS fell about 0.6% and 0.2% respectively after a three-day rally.

"The repricing of monetary policy in the U.S. is definitely one of the main drivers (of emerging markets)," said Mauro Roca, managing director of TCW's emerging markets group.

"But the macro backdrop for many emerging countries and particularly for Latam is quite decent. You have normalisation of monetary policy and higher-than-expected economic activity."

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= came off session lows and was briefly in positive territory before falling 0.1%. Data showed industrial output in Latam's largest economy fell 0.6% in August from July.

The country is also gearing up for a second round of voting later in the month after former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fell short of the majority needed for an outright win against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday.

As copper prices dipped, top producer Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.7% while the Peruvian sol PEN= was down 0.5%.

Chile's government said gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to drop 0.5% in 2023 from the previous year, slashing its July forecast of a 0.1% contraction.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.3% while Colombia's peso COP= was down 1.9%.

Colombia's consumer prices rose 0.93% in September, the government's DANE statistics agency said in a report on Wednesday, taking cumulative 12-month price growth to almost four times greater than the central bank's target.

Still, broader EM stocks .MSCIEF rallied, buoyed by a jump in Hong Kong .HSI shares.

Among central and eastern European currencies, the Romanian leu EURRON= was up 0.1% against the euro after the country's central bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a greater-than-expected 75 basis points, saying the short-term inflation outlook has worsened.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat. Poland's central bank kept its main interest rate steady at 6.75% in a surprise move on Wednesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

910.26

1.86

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2233.77

-0.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117233.74

0.86

Mexico IPC .MXX

45696.33

-0.76

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5193.58

-1.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

147454.99

1.745

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1203.52

0.51

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1730

-0.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0215

-0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

939.2

-0.72

Colombia peso COP=

4576.03

-1.87

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9575

-0.51

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

148.8800

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

278

1.44

