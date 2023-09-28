EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks regain ground, Mexican peso jumps as Banxico holds rates

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Thursday after its central bank kept rates on hold as expected, while most Latin American currencies and stock markets rose as the U.S. dollar pulled back from recent highs.

The Mexican peso MXN=snapped three sessions of declines and was up 0.7% after the Bank of Mexico maintained its benchmark interest steady at 11.25% for the fourth consecutive meeting and upwardly revised its forecasts for headline and core inflation.

The broader Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.8% after five consecutive sessions in the red. Benchmark indexes in Brazil .BVSP, Mexico .MXX and Colombia .COLCAP were up between 0.6% and 1.3%

The broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was about flat after three straight days of losses, even as the dollar =USD eased from 10-month highs. The index was still trading around early July lows.

Both Latin American stocks and currencies in the region have been on a losing trajectory for the last few sessions as investors flocked to the U.S. dollar and bonds on prospects of interest rates staying high in the United States.

Investors also expect Colombia's central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at their meeting on Friday. Colombia's peso COP= jumped 1%, snapping five straight sessions of losses and on track for its best session in over two weeks.

"Since (Colombia's) last monetary policy meeting, economic activity data continued weakening ... (but) despite the economy slowing down, the positive side is that households are reducing their financial burden which is the main purpose of the monetary policy tightening," Scotiabank analysts said.

The Brazilian real =BRLedged up 0.1% against the dollar after the central bank revised its economic growth forecast for 2023, raising it to 2.9% from 2% projected earlier, and estimated a 1.8% increase in 2024 gross domestic product.

Brazilian central bank policymakers also reiterated that the bank is unlikely to step up the pace of its interest rate hikes.

Benefiting from a weaker dollar, copper prices gained, boosting currencies of top exporters of the metal in the region. Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= gained 0.4% and 0.9%.

Elsewhere, Argentina's next government would not ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for any new loans if center-right presidential hopeful Patricia Bullrich prevails in next month's general election, a top adviser to the candidate told Reuters.

Argentina's peso ARSB= was at 785 to the dollar in parallel trade, while stocks .MERV jumped 3.9%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

944.97

-0.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2279.01

0.83

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115811.20

1.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

51709.50

0.55

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5824.68

1.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

578677.14

3.887

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1115.70

0.73

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0390

0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5523

0.65

Chile peso CLP=CL

905.2

0.41

Colombia peso COP=

4067.5

1.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7777

0.86

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

785

-1.53

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

