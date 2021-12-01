EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks on higher commodity prices and weaker dollar

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Currencies and stocks in Latin America rose on Wednesday, with oil-linked Mexican and Colombian pesos leading gains against a weaker dollar, while stocks jumped from an Omicron-driven rout.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 2.3%, heading for its biggest one-day percentage rise in over one month.

Financial markets around the world showed signs of a rebound on Wednesday following a selloff triggered by doubts of how effective COVID-19 vaccines are against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP led gains among its Latin American peers, gaining 1.8% as shares of heavyweights Vale SA VALE3.SA and Petrobras PETR4.SA offered the biggest boosts.

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the country should privatize state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA before it becomes irrelevant and oil loses value.

A Reuters poll showed Brazil's stocks are likely to rebound in 2022 from this year's steep decline, as investors hunt for bargains but stay on the alert to an uncertain political situation in the run-up to the country's presidential vote.

Even as most risk assets rose, analysts remained cautious on emerging markets as there is still very little known about the Omicron variant and the extent of risk it will pose to the developing world.

"While the market is trying to ascertain how negative a shock Omicron may be, volatility is likely to stay high, with a negative bias for risky assets," economists at Citi wrote in a client note.

"We have been negative on EMFX going into this, and Omicron should give another boost to EMFX weakness."

As of Tuesday, two Brazilians had tested positive for the Omicron variant, the first reported cases in Latin America.

Currencies that tend to swing with oil prices, including Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=, Mexico's peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= rose between 0.3% and 1.4% as crude prices rose ahead of an OPEC meeting. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= lagged regional peers, while Santiago stocks .SPIPSA fell 1.1% after data showed economic activity came in just below analyst forecasts.

Argentina's government said that a team from the Economy Ministry and central bank would travel to Washington this weekend to meet with International Monetary Fund staff and push forward talks over a new deal.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1446 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1230.51

1.49

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2083.24

2.28

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103767.24

1.82

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4437.72

-1.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

82002.43

3.387

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1422.90

3.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6209

0.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.2079

1.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

826.5

-0.04

Colombia peso COP=

3954.75

0.95

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.063

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

101.0000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198.5

1.51

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

