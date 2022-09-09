EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks notch weekly gains on commodities boost, easing dollar

By Anisha Sircar and Sruthi Shankar

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Major Latin America currencies gained on Friday as the dollar retreated from recent peaks, while stronger commodity prices also gave a fillip to stocks in the resource-rich region.

The MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.9%, marking weekly gains as a risk-on mood globally dented the dollar that had surged recently on expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve. FRX/

The region's equities index .MILA00000PUS climbed 2.9% to record its best day in over two weeks as oil, iron ore and industrial metal prices surged against a weaker dollar, boosting commodity-linked stocks. O/RMET/LIRONORE/

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY= added 1.3% to 5.15 per dollar. Data showed consumer prices in Latam's largest economy dipped 0.36% in August, marking the second consecutive month of deflation as fuel prices dip.

"This is welcome news for the central bank, which has its next rate announcement a few hours after the Fed on September 21. A deceleration in the pace of hiking now appears completely appropriate and shouldn't unsettle the currency," BMO currency strategists Greg Anderson and Stephen Gallo wrote in a note.

The real has been on a rocky path ahead of presidential elections in October. Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could tap his centrist running mate to run economic policy if he wins a third term in October, four of his senior advisors told Reuters.

JPMorgan downgraded Brazil's hard currency sovereign debt to "underweight", judging country's strong recent run could be about to run out of steam.

The Mexican peso MXN= inched up 0.4%, while Colombia's peso COP= added 1.0%. Chile's peso CLP= weakened 3.5% after a recent run up.

"We expect inflation to have peaked in Q3 in Latin America, but CPI should only return its target ranges in various countries by 2024," economists at Oxford Economics said in a note. "We also see central banks in Chile, Brazil and Mexico cutting rates in H2 2023."

Peru's sol PEN= was little changed after the central bank on Thursday slowed its pace of interest rate hike for the first time in 13 months. However, the bank's head of economic research said on Friday it "doesn't necessarily mean it was the last hike" of the current tightening cycle.

Assets in the export-heavy region have been buoyed this year as commodity prices were boosted by Russia's war in Ukraine, but the U.S. central bank's aggressive tightening measures have sapped risk sentiment recently.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

970.19

1.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2206.58

2.85

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112137.74

2.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

47038.93

1.63

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5612.03

1.75

Argentina MerVal .MERV

144758.37

2.296

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1222.51

1.63

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change