EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks jump as hopes for slower Fed hikes boost risk assets

By Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies and stocks marched north on Friday, as risk assets caught a bid following U.S. jobs data, coupled with hopes of easing COVID-19 curbs in import-oriented China.

Leading currency gains were Brazil's real BRBY, up nearly 2%, while the Chilean peso CLP= added 1.9% to hit a three-week high.

Peru's sol PEN= gained 0.2% and Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.6% to a five-month high.

The dollar =USD shed as much as 1.8% after a slowing pace of U.S. jobs growth and a rising unemployment rate indicated some loosening in labor market conditions, aiding hopes of a shift towards smaller interest rate hikes starting in December.

"There is offsetting dynamics that are unfolding within the U.S. labor market report," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

"The establishment survey was relatively strong, but the household survey showed a pretty large decline in jobs. I think the Fed is probably a little bit more focused on the household survey at the moment, and that's kind of resulting in some broad dollar weakness and foreign currency, especially EM currency, strength."

A broader index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rose 1% and was set for weekly gains of 5%, its best week in over two years.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS jumped nearly 3% following a strong handover from emerging market peers earlier in the day due to hopes of easing COVID-19 curbs in China and optimism around U.S.-China relations.

McKenna expects the Fed to deliver a 50 basis points hike in December and shift to a slower pace in early 2023.

Risk assets took a hit earlier this week after the Fed struck a hawkish tone, quashing hopes of a dovish pivot and raising bets for a higher terminal interest rate.

Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa .BVSP advanced 1.6% and saw weekly gains of 3%.

However, Petrobras PETR4.SA lost over 4% after Brazil's audit court prosecutors requested the suspension of a dividend payout from the state-run oil company.

Mexican stocks .MXX rose 1.67%, touching their highest level since June.

The International Monetary Fund said Mexico was well-placed to navigate a turbulent global environment, despite forecasting slower economic growth in the near term.

Further, copper prices rebounded on Friday as production disruptions in Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, sparked fresh concerns over supply of the metal against thin inventories.

Colombia's Congress on Thursday approved a tax reform bill that will raise an additional 20 trillion pesos ($4 billion) annually for the next four years partly through increased duties on oil and coal.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

887.79

3.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2371.19

2.83

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118646.06

1.5

Mexico IPC .MXX

51052.73

1.67

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5207.28

0.52

Argentina MerVal .MERV

151075.58

0.415

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1230.62

1.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0247

1.91

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5224

0.58

Chile peso CLP=CL

927

1.86

Colombia peso COP=

5087

-0.57

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9511

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

158.2800

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

285

0.70

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

