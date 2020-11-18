EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks gain on vaccine news; Chile's peso top gainer

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks jumped to the highest in more than eight months on Wednesday, driven by positive news on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, while Chile's peso gained as economic growth data pointed to recovery.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose up to 1% to its highest level since March 9, and its currencies counterpart .MILA00000CUS climbed 0.9% after drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N said its COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective and it would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days.

Chile's peso CLP= was the best performer among regional currencies, strengthening 0.8% against the dollar, while stocks .SPIPSA rose about half a percent.

The currency was supported by buoyant copper prices. Chile is the world's top producer of the commodity, seen as a bellwether of global economic health.

Data released earlier in the day showed Chile's third quarter gross domestic product contracted compared with a year earlier, but rose 5.2% versus the second quarter, showing signs of a slow recovery following the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in May and June.

"We think output will return to its pre-crisis level quicker (in Chile) than elsewhere in the region, supported by loose fiscal policy and high copper prices," Nikhil Sanghani, Latin America economist at Capital Economics wrote in a note.

"While there is still uncertainty about the speed of access and distribution, Chile will probably benefit from a vaccine quicker than others in the region as it has already made significant purchase agreements."

Brazil's real BRBY advanced 0.6%, putting it on course for a third straight day of gains, while Mexico's peso MXN= climbed 0.4% as strength in global crude prices benefited the region's net exporter.

Sentiment towards Brazil's currency has improved after the government raised its growth forecast for the year and said it will approve all necessary reforms to bring public finances back to health and restore credibility in Latin America's largest economy.

Peru's sol PEN= extended gains a day after recording its largest daily jump in more than seven months, following the appointment of Francisco Sagasti as interim president of the Andean nation.

"Sagasti's track record as a centrist and a technocrat, as well as his strong support in Congress, bodes well for containing the political turmoil in the near-term," analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

