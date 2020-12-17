EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks gain on U.S. stimulus talks

By Shashank Nayar

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Thursday as talks of fresh U.S. stimulus aided demand for riskier assets while the Chilean peso jumped to a 14-month high as prices for the country's main export copper surged.

The peso CLP= gained 1.5% to 723 per dollar, its strongest level since October 2019 as copper prices inched toward their highest in nearly eight years on falling stockpiles. MET/L

MSCIs index of Latin American currencies .MIEM00000CUS and stocks .MIEM00000PUS gained nearly 1%, hovering near their early March highs as the dollar tumbled to its lowest in over two years. FRX/

The No. 2 U.S. House Democrat Steny Hoyer said he hoped a deal on fresh fiscal aid would be reached later in the day, citing progress in COVID-19 deal talks.

Even after rallying sharply over the past month, driven by bets on a vaccine-led recovery in the global economy, the MSCI LatAm stocks and currency indexes are set to end 2020 lower.

JPMorgan cross asset analyst John Normand expects the MSCI LatAm equity index to rise to target 2,600 points in 2021, a nearly 6% upside from Wednesday's close.

Among currencies, Normand is "overweight" on Brazil, "neutral" on Mexico and Chile and "underweight" on Peru, Colombia and Argentina.

The Mexican peso MXN= inched 0.1% higher ahead of the central bank policy decision on Thursday where analysts expect the benchmark rates to be left unchanged.

Pesos in Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= were bolstered by higher oil prices. O/R

But gains in Brazil's real BRL= were muted as its central bank downgraded the outlook for 2021 GDP growth to 3.8% from 3.9%, stressing that the review reflects expectations of anticipated recovery this year in addition to a slower resumption in the labor market and return to normality.

"While a weak dollar has helped the real gain, at the moment what we have in Brazil is a high amount of fiscal uncertainty with regard to its wider deficits, which continues to weigh on the currency," said Mauricio Une, an economist at Rabobank.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1269.99

0.49

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2481.08

1.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118184.87

0.28

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4127.35

0.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1421.47

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.0607

0.93

Mexico peso MXN=

19.8079

0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

722.7

1.54

Colombia peso COP=

3402.81

0.45

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5867

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

82.7100

-0.10

