EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks gain on China stimulus hopes

By Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal

July 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks gained on Monday, with Chile's peso hitting a near one-week high on a boost from copper prices amid growing hopes of an economic stimulus from top metals consumer China.

Expectations of economic support firmed after China's factory activity growth slowed in June, adding to evidence that the world's No. 2 economy lost momentum in the second quarter.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.5% on higher prices of the red metal.

Meanwhile, data showed a close proxy of Chile's gross domestic product dropped 2% in May.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY= reversed early gains to fall 0.4.%

A weekly central bank poll showed private economists forecast benchmark interest rates, currently at a cycle-high of 13.75%, would end 2023 at 12%, pointing to a deeper-than-expected monetary easing.

"There was another moderate decline in inflation expectations for 2024 and a more sizeable downward move in exceptions for 2025-26," economists at Goldman Sachs said.

"This and a well-bid BRL are part of a vector of recent developments that should give the central bank comfort to initiate a gradual easing cycle at the August Copom meeting."

Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.2% after data over the weekend showed inflation dipped into negative terrain in June for the first time in nearly two years, bucking expectations of a moderate slowdown.

Elsewhere, data on Friday showed Argentina's economy slumped 4.2% in April from a year earlier, the worst drop since October 2020 and far lower than the 1.5% decline forecast, as drought hit farming.

EXPORT DROP

The drought's impact was also reflected in a 59% yearly drop in the country's exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives.

However, Argentina's peso ARSB= was up 0.8% in black market trading. The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Argentina is current in its payment obligations after the government's $2.7 billion payment.

The MSCI indexes for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS and stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5% and 1.6%, respectively, after outperforming broader emerging markets in the first half of 2023.

Minutes from Chile and Mexico's central bank meetings will be on tap this week amid growing talk of interest rate cuts in Latam, one of the first regions to kick off policy tightening to tame spiraling inflation.

While U.S. rates could constrain the near-term pace of rate cuts, they remain particularly relevant for Mexico, where the U.S. Fed's hawkishness could prompt a more cautious start to any easing cycle, the analysts added.

The Mexican peso MXN= gained 0.4% ahead of manufacturing PMI data later in the day.

Elsewhere, Turkey's central bank said its monetary tightening process is expected to continue until a significant improvement is achieved in the inflation outlook.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 dipped as far as 26.11 against the dollar, hitting another record low.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1943 GMT:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1005.08

1.58

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2484.06

1.8

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119649.31

1.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

54190.51

1.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5845.56

1.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

436601.21

2.421

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1133.60

0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8048

-0.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0597

0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

798

0.44

Colombia peso

COP=

4172

0.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6228

-0.29

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

257.9400

-0.46

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

490

0.82

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by David Holmes and Matthew Lewis)

