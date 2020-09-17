EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks fall on worries about pace of economic recovery

By Susan Mathew

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Thursday, with Mexico's peso retreating from near-six-month highs, after doubts about the pace of a global economic recovery resurfaced following weekly jobless claims data from the United States.

The moves were in line with other emerging market peers .MIEM00000CUS which fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve overnight stopped short of signaling more stimulus.

In Brazil the central bank held rates, as expected, after nine consecutive cuts.

The decision was announced after the market close on Wednesday with the bank pledging to stimulate the coronavirus-hit economy with "forward guidance" rather than more rate cuts. It warned inflation in the short term may be higher than previously thought.

"The major evolution in this policy statement is the introduction of forward guidance," said Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities, about Brazil's central bank communique.

"We believe this guidance should flatten the rates curve ... In addition, we change our rate view to one in which the central bank remains on hold until fourth quarter of 2021, and then begins slow policy normalization."

The real currency BRBY fell 0.4% on Thursday against a dollar, which gave up gains made after the Fed's announcement. FRX/

The Mexican MXN= and Colombian COP= pesos fell 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively, while Chile's peso CLP= broke a four-session losing streak as prices of copper, source of its biggest export revenue, fell. MET/L

Stocks in the region slumped, tracking moves on Wall Street, where sentiment dipped after the U.S. Labor Department's report showed the number of Americans filing new claims remained perched at extremely high levels as the labor market recovery shifts into low gear and consumer spending cools .N

MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.6%. Argentine shares .MERV led losses, down 1.5%, and Mexican shares .MXX followed, down 0.7%.

As COVID-19 infections in the world's worst hit region continue to rise, the World Health Organization's Latam director on Wednesday said the region has started to resume normal social and public life too early.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1104.90

-1.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1995.59

-0.6

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99318.23

-0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

36456.99

-0.74

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3690.79

-0.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41538.51

-1.492

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1193.60

-0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2585

-0.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.9930

-0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

764.3

-0.54

Colombia peso COP=

3712.28

-0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5377

-0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

75.3100

-0.08

