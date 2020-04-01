EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks fall amid increasing signs of economic duress

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

April 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies sank on Wednesday as dismal manufacturing data painted a gory picture of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil's real BRL= dropped about 1%, while Mexico's peso MXN= shed 2.8% as both countries saw manufacturing activity plummet during March, a troubling sign of economic duress during the outbreak.

A turbulent first quarter had seen MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS post its worst quarterly loss ever: down 19.3%.

Data from Brazil showed the manufacturing sector shrank in March at the fastest pace in more than three years, while separate data showed Mexico's manufacturing sector contracting sharply during the month.

More alarming was data showing that March manufacturing activity in the United States, the world's largest economy, was at its weakest in 11 years, revealing the full extent to which the pandemic was damaging global growth.

"Now that end-of-period noise is behind us, the focus shifts to the first batch of economic data," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities, who added that no matter how the March numbers in the United States come in, April will be worse.

"Risk assets are already on a poor footing overnight, and we expect this to continue."

In line with a slump on Wall Street, regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 4.5%, after marking their worst quarter on record. .N

Sao Paulo's Bovespa index .BVSP was down around 3%.

Brazil's House speaker, Rodrigo Maia, said Congress may vote on Wednesday on a proposed measure to delay companies' payment of social taxes, which is aimed at defending jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to last for three months.

Mexico's peso retreated despite efforts from the country's central bank to support the currency with a credit auction.

Mexican stocks .MXX shed 1.5%.

In Chile, the peso CLP= fell 1%, while stocks slipped .SPIPSA almost 2%.

Chile's economic activity grew 2.7% in February from a year ago, the central bank said on Wednesday, but the bank cut its estimates for 2020 economic growth to between a contraction of 1.5% and 2.5%, from between growth of 0.5% and 1.5% it forecast in December, citing the pandemic.

The Chilean central bank on Tuesday had slashed its benchmark interest rate to 0.50%, the lowest since 2009, warning of a "severe" economic contraction in March as a result of the outbreak.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2025 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

824.27

-2.86

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1503.48

-4.64

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

70848.46

-2.97

Mexico IPC .MXX

34040.14

-1.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3421.49

-1.89

Argentina MerVal .MERV

25266.30

3.617

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1058.85

-5.78

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2595

-1.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.3910

-2.78

Chile peso CLP=CL

861.2

-1.01

Colombia peso COP=

4085

-0.64

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4648

-0.98

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

64.5275

-0.09

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

