EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks end quarter with a bang; Colombian peso slips

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

March 31 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies were headed for their best quarterly gain ever on Thursday as higher commodity prices and interest rates boosted inflows but Colombia's peso stumbled after the central bank's lower-than-expected rate hike.

The MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS jumped 14.3% in the quarter, with most of its gains clocked in March.

The index performed far better than the broader emerging markets currencies gauge .MIEM00000CUS, which has risen 0.6% for the quarter.

Heavy Western sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine sparked a rally in prices of oil, raw materials and industrial metals, benefiting most resource-rich Central and South American economies.

Latin American currencies have also been supported by monetary policy tightening cycles that began last year from relatively low baselines after the region's economy was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When you put the trifecta together - rapidly rising interest rates, surging commodity prices and EM (Emerging Markets) portfolio flows after a mass exodus from the Central and Eastern European region as a result of the Ukraine war - you end up with the perfect cocktail for Latam outperformance," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= has soared more than 17% in the quarter, leading gains among regional peers. The currency was up 0.5% against the dollaron Thursday, tracking gains in iron ore prices, which clocked their best quarter in five.

"Brazil has raised rates more aggressively than anyone else, and its agri-commodities story is key, but later this year the election cycle could correlate with volatility and weakness in the real... So its pace of appreciation could start to slow," Lawrence said.

The Colombian peso COP= fell 0.5%on Thursday after the central bank board raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 5%, significantly lower than expected, despite inflationary pressures.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS were up 0.5% on Thursday, tracking gains of over 26% for the quarter. Mexican stocks .MXXled gains on the day, adding more than 1%.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCXtraded at 83.2 against the dollar, hovering near its levels before the invasion, which Russia calls a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine.

The currency lost nearly half its value in the immediate aftermath of the invasion launched on Feb. 24, but tight capital controls and central bank interventions since then have limited losses to an 11.5% decline for the year.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1% against the euro on Thursday after the country's central bank raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= steadied at about 367 to the euro amid uncertainty ahead of an election on Sunday.

Turkey's lira TRY= slipped 0.2% against a stronger dollar and was set to end its fifth straight quarter in the red.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1141.32

-0.69

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2690.37

0.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120366.60

0.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

56579.98

1.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4936.96

0.86

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90799.92

-0.074

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1614.52

0.82

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7605

0.47

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8722

-0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

786.9

0.25

Colombia peso COP=

3765.82

-0.46

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.676

0.92

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

111.0000

-0.10

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.