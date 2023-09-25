EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks drop as China demand, Fed rate concerns hit metals prices

By Johann M Cherian, Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks fell on Monday, starting the last week of the quarter in the red as worries about China's ailing property sector took the shine off metal prices and expectations of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates boosted the dollar.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS touched its lowest level in over two weeks, down 1.2% against the dollar =USD, which touched a fresh 2023 high. FRX/

The dollar's jump and worries over demand in China also hit prices of industrial metals including copper and iron ore, as yet more hurdles to developer Evergrande's debt restructuring renewed concerns about the stability of China's property sector.

Currencies of major copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru slipped 1.2% and 0.73%, respectively with Peru's sol PENUSD=R touching its lowest against the dollar since April, while top iron ore exporter Brazil's real BRL= fell 0.7%.

"The Brazilian economy benefited from an increase in demand from China in the first half of the year after the government decided to eliminate the zero COVID policy," said Alfredo Coutiño, director for Latin America at Moody's Analytics.

"Considering the financial problems in the real estate sector in China ... that will impose a negative effect on the Brazilian economy."

With less than a week to the end of the third quarter, currencies and stocks in the region are currently set for declines over the last three months as worries about China's demand and "higher for longer" interest rate policy from developed market central banks have weighed on emerging markets.

Broader Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 1.2% on Monday, with the index on track for its first quarterly decline since the second quarter of 2022.

Brazil's benchmark index .BVSP slipped 0.2%, with losses led by its materials sector, with mining giant Vale VALE3.SA dropping 2.5%.

Meanwhile, data showed Brazil's current account deficit in August plummeted by 89% compared to the same period last year, aided by a robust trade surplus.

Currencies of oil exporters Colombia COP= and Mexico MXN= declined 1.4% and 1.2% respectively amid choppy crude oil trading. O/R

Interest rate decisions in both countries as well as inflation readings from Brazil are due later this week.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expected interest rates to remain on hold in both Mexico and Colombia, despite Colombia's finance minister commenting last week that he would push for rate cuts.

"We believe that the (Colombian) MPC is looking for convincing signals that the disinflationary process is sufficiently consolidated before initiating the normalization of the policy stance," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

MSCI's index of global emerging markets stocks .MSCIEF declined 0.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1942 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

957.14

-0.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2306.15

-1.41

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115769.29

-0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

51466.97

-0.41

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5785.84

-0.79

Argentina MerVal .MERV

547814.55

-1.008

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1096.36

0.53

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9685

-0.74

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4025

-1.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

902.4

-1.15

Colombia peso COP=

4051.5

-1.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7631

-0.73

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

740

0.68

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alison Williams)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.