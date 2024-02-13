EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks dip as hot U.S. inflation data snubs early Fed rate cut hopes

By Shashwat Chauhan

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies slumped against the dollar on Tuesday as the greenback shot up following a hotter-than-anticipated inflation reading, dousing expectations of early interest rate cuts in the United States.

As of 1503 GMT, MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS lost 0.2% while the dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers advanced 0.6% after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in January.

"Today's hotter print was the final nail in the coffin for the prospect of a March rate cut and will likely lead to renewed debate around a 'no landing' or overheating scenario," said Josh Jamner, investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments.

In the 12 months through January, the CPI increased 3.1% and 0.3% for the month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.2% on the month and rising 2.9% year-on-year.

Trader bets showed that the Federal Reserve policymakers will probably wait until June before cutting interest rates.

The Mexican peso MXN= was the worst hit among regional peers, down 0.7%, briefly touching an over one-week low, while Mexican stocks .MXX also fell 0.7%.

Colombia's peso COP= depreciated 0.5% against the greenback, on track to snap a four-day winning streak, while Peru's sol PEN=PE fell as much as 0.4% to 3.8788 a dollar.

The Chilean peso CLP= was on outlier, edging 0.3% higher.

Stocks in Chile .SPIPSA and Colombia .COLCAP fell 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively, while a broader gauge of emerging market stocks .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.7%, touching one-week lows.

Activity was expected to be light as markets in Brazil, South America's largest economy, and Argentina were closed for a public holiday.

Markets in EM heavyweight China are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays and will resume trade next Monday.

Looking ahead, an Argentine inflation reading and minutes from Chile's last central bank meeting would be some of the things to look out for this week.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Romania's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 7.00% for the ninth straight meeting, ahead of an expected January uptick in inflation and elevated uncertainty over fiscal risks in a busy election year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

994.91

-0.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2525.31

-0.67

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

-

-

Mexico IPC .MXX

57046.86

-0.65

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6022.28

-1.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1242.56

-0.45

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

-

-

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1884

-0.72

Chile peso CLP=CL

967.2

0.59

Colombia peso COP=

3927.9

-0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8788

-0.42

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

-

-

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

-

-

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.