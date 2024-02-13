EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks dip as hot U.S. inflation data dents early Fed rate cut hopes

By Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies slumped against the dollar on Tuesday following a hotter-than-anticipated U.S. inflation reading, dousing expectations of a reduction in borrowing costs.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 0.3% as the dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers advanced 0.8% after closely watched data showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in January.

"Today's hotter print was the final nail in the coffin for the prospect of a March rate cut and will likely lead to renewed debate around a 'no landing' or overheating scenario," said Josh Jamner, investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments.

Trader bets showed that the Federal Reserve policymakers will probably wait until June before cutting interest rates.

In contrast, building expectations of "higher for longer" Fed rates come as many of Latin America's biggest economies, such as Mexico, look set to cut interest rates to stimulate economic growth.

"(Mexico's central bank) is set to launch its easing cycle as soon as next month even if a U.S. Fed cut does not materialize," analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note.

The Mexican peso MXN= was the worst hit among regional peers, down 0.9%, briefly touching an over one-week low, while Mexican stocks .MXX slipped 0.8%.

Colombia's peso COP= depreciated 0.6% against the greenback, on track to snap a four-day winning streak, while Peru's sol PEN=PE dropped 0.2% to 3.8718 a dollar.

The Chilean peso CLP= was on outlier, rising 0.4% higher.

Stocks in Chile .SPIPSA and Colombia .COLCAP both fell over 1%, while a broader gauge of emerging market stocks .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.7%, touching a one-week low.

In company news, Mexico's government approved a new "fiscal stimulus" for heavily indebted state-owned energy company Pemex. The stimulus comes shortly after Moody's Investors Service cut the rating on the company's bonds from B3 to B1, pushing them deeper into junk status.

Mexican antitrust regulator Cofece said it had identified "possible barriers" to e-commerce market competition given the dominance of Amazon AMZN.O and Mercado Libre MELI.O. Mercado Libre's U.S. listing slipped 2%.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Romania's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 7.00% for the ninth straight meeting, ahead of an expected January uptick in inflation and elevated uncertainty over fiscal risks in a busy election year.

Trading activity was light as markets in Brazil and Argentina were closed for a public holiday, while Chinese markets were also closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

