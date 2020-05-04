EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks decline on somber data, U.S.-China tensions

By Susan Mathew

May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell sharply on Monday, leading declines across most Latin American currencies, as a series of dismal manufacturing activity numbers and rising tensions between the United States and China dented risk sentiment.

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.2%. Its stocks counterpart .MILA00000PUS slid 2.8%, with Chile's main index .SPIPSA dropping 2.3% and Mexico's .MXX slipping nearly 2%.

Factory activity was ravaged across the world in April, business surveys showed, and the outlook looked bleak as government lockdowns to contain the new coronavirus pandemic froze global production and slashed demand. MKTS/GLOB

In Brazil, data showed manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest pace on record last month.

The real BRBY weakened 2.3%, while stocks in Sao Paulo .BVSP fell 2.8%. Airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA led declines after it posted a loss of 2.3 billion reais ($419 million) in the first quarter, almost entirely due to the depreciation of the Brazilian currency.

The real BRL= has lost 28% so far this year, almost steadily hitting new lows, making it one of the worst performing emerging market currencies. Stymied risk appetite due to worries over the pandemic and a related slump in commodity prices were exacerbated by political instability rocking the flailing Brazilian economy.

Risk assets had broadly gained last month on plans to ease lockdowns and hopes for a treatment for the virus, but began May on the back foot as Beijing and Washington sparred over the origin of the virus.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the novel coronavirus emerged from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, while an editorial in China's Global Times said he was "bluffing" and called on the United States to present its evidence.

"The prospect of a renewed U.S.-Chinese trade conflict is likely to generally support USD," said Commerzbank analysts, adding pressure on emerging market currencies. FRX/

Caution also prevailed as investors kept an eye on the number of coronavirus cases as economies gradually reopened.

"If rising COVID-19 curves reemerge and economies are shut down again, the damage to the stock market's psyche will be dramatic," said Marc Chaikin, founder of quantitative investment research firm Chaikin Analytics.

Declining oil prices pressured crude producer Colombia's peso COP=, while the world's largest producer of copper, Chile, saw its currency CLP= set for its biggest percentage loss in two weeks as the price of the metal sank. O/RMET/L

Mexico's peso MXN=, meanwhile, rose 1% after marking its third straight month of losses in April.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

888.87

-3.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1592.86

-2.83

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

78255.79

-2.79

Mexico IPC .MXX

35773.44

-1.91

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3885.80

-2.31

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1120.07

-1.92

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5649

-2.31

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.3280

0.99

Chile peso CLP=CL

839.2

-0.48

Colombia peso COP=

3990.36

-0.97

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.372

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

66.9200

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

