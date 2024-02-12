EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks creep higher ahead of U.S. inflation test

By 1522 GMT, MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.2% touching a near one-week high, while stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.4%.

Trading was expected to be light as markets in Brazil, South America's largest economy, and Argentina were closed.

Mexico's peso MXN= held steady at 17.0585 against the dollar, coming off a 0.2% advance last week, while Mexican stocks .MXX added 0.3%.

Mexico's central bank (Banxico) last week decided to maintain its reference interest rate at the historical maximum of 11.25%, as the market expected, warning that for the next decisions it will evaluate the possibility of adjusting it taking into account inflation behavior.

"A key point that stands out from the raft of EM central bank decisions over the past couple of weeks is that policymakers are focused much more on domestically-generated price pressures than the Fed," William Jackson, chief Emerging Markets economist at Capital Economics wrote in a note.

The Chilean peso CLP= dipped 0.3% against the dollar, on track to extend losses to a fourth straight session, while equities .SPIPSA gained 0.6%.

Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6.25% at its next meeting in April, according to a poll of analysts released by the monetary authority.

Peru's sol PEN=PE eased 0.3% in early trade, while Colombia's peso COP= held steady at 3,914.25 per dollar.

The dollar index =USD crept 0.2% higher ahead of a January reading of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) due on Tuesday, a crucial pit stop in assessing the U.S. Federal Reserve trajectory for policy easing this year.

Events to look out for in Latin America this week include an Argentine inflation reading and minutes from Chile's last central bank meeting.

Across the world, Chinese markets will remain closed for the whole week on account of the Lunar New Year break.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, data showed India's retail inflation rate touched a three-month low of 5.10% in January.

Nigeria's naira fell to a record low of 1,550 per dollar in intraday trading on the official market.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

995.90

0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2542.11

0.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

-

-

Mexico IPC .MXX

57593.68

0.46

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6068.39

0.59

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1255.14

0.55

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

-

-

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0551

0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

973.4

-0.31

Colombia peso COP=

3914.32

0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.861

-0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

-

-

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

-

-

