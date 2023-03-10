EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks clock worst day in 5 weeks after SVB closure

By Ankika Biswas and Shubham Batra

March 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stockssaw their steepest declines in five weeks on Friday as the shuttering of U.S. lender SVB Financial Group dealt a blow to risk appetite, offsetting the dollar's decline on tempered bets of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 1.5% while stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS lost 2.5%, the biggest one-day fall in five weeks for both.

The closure of SVBSIVB.O, the largest bank failure since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, sent a ripple across global markets, particularly the financial sector.

That kept emerging assets in the red, despite the dollar =USD dipping 0.6% after U.S. data showed a slowdown in wage growth in February, suggesting easing inflation pressures and boosting bets of a moderation in the Fed's rate hikes.

"On the back of all the SVB debacle, we have seen a little bit of a risk-off on uncertainty with regards to a potential recession," said Mauricio Une, head of South America macro strategy at Rabobank.

The Brazilian real BRBY, <BRL=> spearheaded the losses among its peers with a 1.4% drop.

Consumer prices in Brazil rose slightly more than expected in February, but analysts still predict disinflation is underway.

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad also announced that the federal government will provide compensation of $5.2 billion to states for their losses due to reduction of state ICMS taxes.

Rabobank's Une said the focus will remain on the country's new fiscal framework, which could reveal the sustainability of the fiscal accounts.

Among other currencies, the Mexican peso MXN= lost 0.6% against the dollar, while Peru's sol PEN= was down 0.2%.

Meanwhile, a poll showed that Chile's central bank is expected to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its next monetary policy meeting in April.

However, the Chilean peso CLP= was flat.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric also named a new foreign minister amid a cabinet reshuffle on Friday.

Argentina's benchmark stock index .MERV tumbled 5%.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP lost 1.4%, with retailers Via SA VIIA3.SA, Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA and Arezzo ARZZ3.SA dropping sharply following weak results and negative news.

Diagnostic services provider Diagnosticos da America SA DASA3.SA lost 2.6% on considering a potential follow-on share offering as a way of "strengthening its capital structure".

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Russia's current account surplus shrank to $12.9 billion in January-February from $37.7 billion in the same period last year, the central bank said on Friday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

955.59

-1.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2168.69

-2.46

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103600.59

-1.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

52764.10

-1.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5393.72

-0.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

235123.49

-5.021

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1191.11

-1.62

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2094

-1.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.4532

-0.59

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.3

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

4714

0.62

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7784

-0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

200.7300

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

369

1.08

