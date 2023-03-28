EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks climb as easing bank crisis fears aid risk appetite

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas

March 28 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks rose on Tuesday as the dollar weakened as easing concerns around a banking turmoil steered investors back to riskier assets.

The MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1.2%, gaining for the seventh consecutive session and now on track for its third straight quarterly rise.

Investors drew comfort from the fact that no further cracks have emerged in global banking in recent sessions, helping offset concerns over the exposure of Latin American financial institutions to the current banking turmoil.

"We're approaching levels where we were before the banking stress... it's going to be a bigger test for whether this is real demand or just more of a regular market balance after the volatility episode," said Alejandro Cuadrado, global head of FX strategy at BBVA.

Further, resource-rich Latin American assets have benefited from their high exposure to commodities, prices of which have risen since the beginning of the year.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= added 0.8%.

Minutes from Brazil's central bank meeting held last week showed that worsening inflation expectations justified its decision to maintain a hawkish stance towards future steps.

This comes after the central bank held the Selic rate at 13.75%, without presenting a concrete sign of eventual monetary easing ahead, contrary to expectations in the market and the government.

"The concern with the de-anchoring of inflation expectations prevailed, and these minutes confirm that BCB does not seem nearly inclined to suggest an imminent easing," said Cassiana Fernandez, head of Latin America economic research at JP Morgan.

Chile's peso CLP= jumped 1.3%, while Peru's sol PEN= firmed 0.1% as prices of their main export, copper, rose.

A rise in oil prices lifted currencies of Mexico MXN= by about 0.6%.

Stocks in the Latin America surged .MILA00000PUS with the main index jumping 2.2% to a two-week high.

Brazil stocks .BVSP gained 1.4%, with healthcare company Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA HAPV3.SA surging 17.6%, after on announcing funding measures backed by its controlling shareholders.

Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca AZTECACPO.MX jumped 3.8% following fourth quarter 2022 results.

The rebound in Mexico's second-biggest broadcaster comes after a sharp selloff last week after the firm's creditors filed an involuntary petition to place it in U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Elsewhere, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) held its base rate at 13%, the highest in the European Union, and said it will need to be kept for a prolonged period.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

971.06

0.73

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2144.91

2.22

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101078.41

1.41

Mexico IPC .MXX

53279.10

0.81

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5244.64

-0.26

Argentina MerVal .MERV

242502.80

3.749

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1120.82

0.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1635

0.82

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.2202

0.62

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.4

1.26

Colombia peso COP=

4680.02

-0.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7526

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

207.8200

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

393

-0.76

