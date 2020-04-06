EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks cheered by slowing coronavirus death toll

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

April 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Monday, coming off four-year lows as optimism over a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases eased some selling pressure on risk assets.

Brazil's real BRL= firmed 1%, eying its best day in a month against the largely steady dollar, while stocks in the country .BVSP surged 5.1%. Still, the day's gains were small in the face of an extended rout over the past month, which had seen risk assets plumb multi-year lows. FRX/

Sentiment was strengthened as the death toll from the virus appeared to be slowing across several European hot spots, as well as in New York, sparking hopes that the pandemic could be contained and economic activity resumed as lockdowns lift gradually. MKTS/GLOB

"This has us looking at a fairly classic 'risk on' FX market response this morning, although we think today's better feel is just a blip in the otherwise more challenging environment," TD Securities wrote in a note.

Disruptions to business activity are expected to push the global economy into a deep recession this year, with a string of dismal PMIs last week heralding as much.

Financial stocks led gains on Sao Paulo's main index despite Brazil's central bank cracking down on bank dividends and share buybacks to maintain liquidity amid the pandemic.

Rating agency Moody's said a likely record primary deficit this year will not change its 'stable' outlook for Latam's biggest economy.

Mexico's peso MXN= lagged most of its regional peers, as the country's plan to combat the economic shocks from the outbreak sparked criticisms that it would not suffice.

Fitch Ratings on Monday, joined peer S&P in downgrading Mexico's state-run oil and gas firm, Pemex, further into junk territory, citing a downturn in the global oil industry due to the pandemic.

The move signals the likelihood of further downgrades for Pemex bonds as well as for Mexico's sovereign credit rating. Rating agency Moody's holds Pemex bonds a notch above junk.

Falling demand coupled with a supply glut sent oil prices crashing in March, adding further pressure to oil-sensitive currencies such as Mexico's and Colombia's peso COP=. O/R

In Argentina, stocks .MERV and bond rose after the government announced a planned moratorium on local debt payments aimed at buying time to defuse a debt crisis.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 1.6%, taking support from higher prices of copper, the country's top export. Copper prices rose as several Chilean miners flagged possible output cuts due to production being affected by the virus. MET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1923 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

852.40

2.49

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1544.93

4.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

73080.45

5.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

34290.75

3.67

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3731.32

1.55

Argentina MerVal .MERV

26837.24

1.252

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1161.42

3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3038

0.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.8390

0.49

Chile peso CLP=CL

850.2

1.71

Colombia peso COP=

3979.36

0.87

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3898

2.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

64.9875

-0.12

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

