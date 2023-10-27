EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks advance after US inflation data; investors assess earnings

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks advanced on Friday after data in the United States reflected a downward trend in inflation pressures, while investors assessed corporate earnings from Brazil and Mexico.

The MSCI's gauge of local equities .MILA00000PUS was up 1.0% by 1457 GMT.

A basket of local currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.9% against the dollar with Brazil's real BRL=, Mexico's peso MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= adding between 0.05% and 0.8%.

Investors took some comfort from U.S. data that showed personal consumption expenditure was broadly in line with expectations as they wait for a key Federal Reserve interest rate decision in the following week.

"Markets have been trading a bit cautiously (so far) considering the environment of higher rates, and so, with an (inflation) print that essentially confirms what we already knew ... that's enough for markets to be more optimistic," said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank.

Copper producer Peru's sol PEN= also gained 0.7% as prices of the red metal gained following some signs of economic stability out of top consumer China. MET/L

Markets of the other regional copper producer, Chile, were closed on account of a public holiday.

South American stocks are on course for weekly gains of over 3%, while currencies are up nearly 2% for the week.

Signs of economic resilience in Brazil, high oil prices and data reflecting economic recovery in top consumer China have buoyed regional assets despite U.S. rates jitters.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP slipped 0.1%, with Suzano SUZB3.SA dropping 1.5% after the Brazilian pulpmaker reported a smaller-than-expected net loss in the third quarter.

Vale SA VALE3.SA gained 2.1% as the mining giant reported third-quarter net profit above market expectations.

State-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said its crude oil production during the third quarter rose 9.6% from a year ago. However, shares dipped 0.3%.

The Mexican benchmark index .MXX also rose 0.5%, with Grupo Bimbo's BIMBOA.MX falling 0.4% after the breadmaker's third-quarter , hurt by a stronger peso, weaker North American sales and higher costs.

Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX, the country's largest broadcaster posted a 4.9% dip in third-quarter revenues that swung its earnings into a net loss driven down by Sky, its satellite television unit. However, its shares were up 2%, reversing earlier losses.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX strengthened to 92.9 against the dollar after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a higher-than-expected 200 basis points, in response to a weak rouble and stubborn inflation pressures.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1514 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

921.01

1.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2241.00

1.02

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114805.47

0.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

49386.13

0.43

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

0.00

Argentina MerVal .MERV

659752.17

-1.983

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1096.55

1.16

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9494

0.81

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0459

0.58

Colombia peso COP=

4142.08

0.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8543

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

950

3.16

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.