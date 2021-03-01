EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX steady, but Brazil's real, Chilean peso lag on virus woes

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

March 1 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Monday, in line with broader emerging markets, as yields on U.S. Treasuries calmed after a sharp climb last week while Brazil's real lagged on concerns over a domestic coronavirus strain.

Higher oil prices buoyed currencies of crude exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP=, which rose 1.1% and 0.7% respectively, recovering from losses of more than 2% last week. O/R

Risk assets were hammered last week when U.S. Treasury yields trended higher. But as yields stabilized on Monday, emerging market assets regained some traction. US/FRX/

"MXN bonds were the most sensitive during the 2013 & 2016 yields spikes and will likely be hit relatively more as U.S. yields rise," said strategists at TD securities.

"Singapore, Polish and South African government bonds are likely to come under strong pressure should UST yields push higher," they said, while Hungarian, Malaysian and Indian bond markets are expected to be least impacted.

Optimism on Monday also stemmed from the U.S. House passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, sending it to the Senate, while the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N single-dose COVID-19 vaccine also added to the cheer over an economic recovery. MKTS/GLOB

Brazil's real BRBY lagged its peers after media reports suggested a variant of COVID-19 that originated in the country is found to evade natural immunity.

The currency has fallen behind its peers in recent weeks as concerns grow over stretched fiscal spending, as well the government adopting populist approaches to spending.

Still, data painted an improving picture for Latin America's largest economy. The pace of expansion in its manufacturing sector picked up again in February after three months of deceleration, accompanied by a bigger-than-expected trade surplus in the month.

Chile's peso CLP= also lagged its regional peers after data showed the country's economic activity fell 3.1% in January, due to a resurgence in regional infections.

In stock trading, Brazilian insurer and hospital operator Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos HAPV3.SA jumped 6.7% after it revealed terms of its acquisition by competitor Notre Dame Intermedica Participacoes GNDI3.SA, a deal that would create the country's largest hospital chain.

Intermedica shares were up 5.4%.

Shares of oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA rose after it hiked diesel and gasoline prices. The company's disagreement over fuel pricing saw its Chief executive ousted last week by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, causing its shares to plunge 22%.

It has since recovered about 5% of the losses.

The MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 1.7% after marking its worst week in four months.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1362.80

1.76

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2250.68

1.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112107.97

1.88

Mexico IPC .MXX

44884.27

0.65

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4630.73

1.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49103.25

1.385

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1355.19

-0.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5979

0.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6279

1.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

723.3

0.08

Colombia peso COP=

3618.35

0.72

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6557

-0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

90.0800

-0.28

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.