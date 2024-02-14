EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX steady as markets reassess Fed outlook; Brazilian stocks reopen in the red

By Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were steady against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday a day after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data cut expectations for interest rate cuts, while Brazilian stocks tumbled upon reopening from a two-day holiday.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUSedged up 0.1% against the dollar, after falling around 0.3% in the previous session as the dollar index =USDslipped.

"The risk tone is in better shape today, but looking mostly like a trimming of losses rather than reflecting a clear improvement in sentiment," Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank Economics, said in a note.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in January, pushing traders to scale back expectations of rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Higher crude oil prices helped lift the Mexican peso MXN=, which added 0.4% against the dollar, picking up off one-week lows touched Tuesday.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP dropped 1% upon reopening after a two-day holiday, led down by financial stocks. Trading volumes remained low as trading opened later in the day due to Ash Wednesday.

Oil prices also helped lift Colombia's peso, which COP= gained 0.2%.

Separately, data showed Colombia's imports fell 8.13% in December, while December retail sales fell by 4.7%.

The currency of Chile CLP=, the world's biggest copper producer, leapt 1.2% to 956.2 against the dollar in its best day since mid-December.

Peru's sol PEN=PEdipped 0.1%, after President Dina Boluarte named replacements on Tuesday for several key cabinet members, including a new economy chief and energy and mining minister with both set to face a fragile economy.

"The appointment of Mr. [Jose] Arista as a Finance Minister, who not only espouses business-friendly views but also has some political influence of his own to steer the government's agenda in congress, may be perceived as a market-positive event," Santiago Tellez, a Goldman Sachs economist, said.

Argentina stocks .MERV dropped 2.4%. The country reported a January inflation rate of 20.6%, slowing from December.

Mexican stocks .MXX rose 0.3% after falling nearly 1% on Tuesday, while Chilean shares .SPIPSA advanced 1%.

Walmex shares dipped 0.1% WALMEX.MXas investors awaited quarterly results from the retail giant after markets close on Wednesday.

Shares of Mexico's telecommunications giant America MovilAMXB.MX rose 2.3% after the company said it expects to trim 2024 capital expenditure.

MSCI's basket of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.1%.

Elsewhere, Ghana's bond prices fell as finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta was replaced, as the country seeks to restructure its debt and recover from economic crisis.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

998.78

0.2

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2521.65

-0.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126892.31

-0.89

Mexico IPC .MXX

57103.24

0.34

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6085.23

1.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1101086.65

-2.43

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1234.67

-0.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9677

-0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1009

0.43

Chile peso CLP=CL

956.2

1.34

Colombia peso COP=

3916.36

0.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8627

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

833.9000

-0.30

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1085

5.53

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Leslie Adler)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

